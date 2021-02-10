Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While frozen waffles can do the job, there's something different about a freshly made, fluffy waffle that you whip up from scratch. From standard mini waffles with chocolate chips to crispy Belgian waffles lathered with butter, the right waffle maker can make it easy to make a diner-inspired delicacy right in the comfort of your own home.

Prefer a waffle stuffed with Nutella? Is your priority just keeping the kitchen mess-free? Whether you want to add a new addition to your Sunday brunch lineup or want to make breakfast feel more elaborate than just popping something in the toaster or air fryer, we rounded up bestselling waffle makers to meet the needs of every kind of foodie.

Although we haven't been able to try out all of these waffle makers ourselves, we scoured thousands of reviews in order to narrow down the 15 best kitchen gadgets to get the job done.

Bestselling waffle makers

Reviewers love this classic waffle maker since it makes the traditional version you know and love. It features five browning controls to ensure your waffle that is crisped to perfection, no matter how you like it. As the fourth bestselling waffle maker on Amazon, reviewers note that it is easy to use and makes waffles in a matter of minutes. "I wish I had bought this 40 years ago," one verified reviewer wrote. "We've owned 4 different waffle makers. This one is the best."

With over 12,000 verified five-star reviews, this Belgian waffle maker is another favorite among Amazon shoppers; one noted that it is also easy to store. You won't have to stress about cooking time thanks to the built-in countdown timer. You also won't have to worry about a sticky cleanup after, as the brand states the nonstick interior can simply be wiped clean once you're done.

Perhaps one of the most affordable (and adorable) waffle makers out there, the Dash Mini Waffle Maker doesn't disappoint — and we've tried it ourselves. We like that it can make more than just waffles, but it can churn out individual ones to perfection. Due to its small size, it is quaint enough to keep on the counter or pop into a cabinet.

Considered Amazon's Choice for small waffle makers, this gadget from Oster features an adjustable temperature control that works to customize your preferred level of crispiness. The nonstick plates are easy to clean and create pockets deep enough to fill with maple syrup once they're done. One reviewer called it "small but mighty," and noted that the waffles come out crispy and tasty.

If you want the full diner experience, this turning waffle maker might be hard to pass up on. With built-in handles for flipping control, a drip tray and a browning dial, we wouldn't blame you if it made you feel like a line cook. The best part? The grids are removable and dishwasher safe.

Move over, French toast sticks! If you're in the market for a non-traditional take on this breakfast staple, this waffle stick maker can make four at a time. Its amassed over 1,000 verified five-star reviews and one shopper said it also makes a great gift.

Trying to capitalize on breakfast time? With this waffle machine, the more the merrier. It can cook two or four Belgian waffles at a time, depending on the model you choose. The preheat lights will indicate when it's time to pour the batter in, while you can adjust the browning levels with the shade selector. Once you're enjoyed your breakfast, it can be stored upright to conserve space in your cabinets or on your countertop.

This modern-looking waffle maker uses a dual plate system that allows you to cook two at once. Rotating handles mean that you can control the cooking time to ensure that the waffles are evenly browned. "It is so easy to use and it makes two good size waffles at the same time and both come out perfect," one verified reviewer wrote.

Prefer to put your toppings inside the waffle rather than drizzling everything inside the pockets? This stuffed waffle maker can make the breakfast of your dreams into a reality. Making waffles with this machine is a three-step process since you'll need to pour in the batter, then the stuffing and finish it off with another layer of batter. However, it's well worth it if you're looking for a waffle maker that is more innovative than your average. It even comes with waffle tongs to make removing your delicious creation stress-free.

If you take breakfast seriously, a good waffle maker is worth the investment. This nifty machine operates on four different settings depending on the kind of batter you'll use: Belgian, classic, chocolate or buttermilk. It uses Breville's "Waffle IQ" to calculate cooking time, using a smart heating system to ensure that your waffles will cook to perfection. Plus, the smart design will catch any dripping batter, keeping your countertops clean in the process.

This waffle maker from Bella is less than $50, has over 4,000 verified five-star reviews and can make up to four waffles in just 10 minutes. It uses indicator lights that will let you know when your waffles are ready to enjoy rather than using a timer, but you can customize the cooking time thanks to browning controls and rotating features.

If the design of this waffle maker isn't intriguing enough, its 4.6-star rating should make it worth considering. The vertical design means all you'll need to do is pour batter in the spout, select your preferred browning setting and then wait for the "ready to eat" indicator to ring. To release the waffle, you'll just need to unlock and lower the handle. "If you like homemade waffles, you will love it," one verified reviewer wrote. "It really is almost foolproof!"

If your focus is on the messy aftermath, this nonstick model from T-Fal comes with removable, nonstick plates that allow for no-fuss cleaning. It also doubles as a sandwich maker, so you'll just need to swap out the plates when you're ready to go from breakfast to lunch. It can make two waffles at a time, making it a convenient option for smaller households.

Whether you prefer a black stainless steel finish or a vibrant red, this $30 Belgian waffle maker will be a welcomed addition to any kitchen. It's designed with a wide batter-catching channel to keep your counters clear of any spills and operates with seven different browning settings to ensure a soft or crispy waffle made to your liking. The nonstick coating can be wiped clean after use, and you can also store it vertically to maximize on storage.

The makers of the beloved mini waffle maker also make a larger version for normal-size waffles, and reviewers find it's just as easy to use. Built-in drip trays prevent any spills from happening, whether you're whipping up waffles, hash browns or paninis. It can make waffles in minutes and can be cleaned in a matter of minutes thanks to the nonstick grids.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!