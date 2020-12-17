This keto-friendly way to eat fried pickles is taking over TikTok

“I think what people are looking for is just good, delicious ways to eat foods that are fairly healthy. They need it simple too,” Gleichowski said, adding that’s probably why the video went viral. “They literally had the ingredients in their house and got up and made it right then.”

Other videos of the recipe have taken off on the platform, too: After user @lowcarblove posted a video making the dish, garnering over 4 million views, other popular keto-focused creators like @lowcarbstateofmind and @janellerohner shared their equally crunchy versions of the chaffle, accumulating a few million more views and prompting even more users to try the trend.

Gleichowski added that while the keto diet — and its hashtag — is probably what helped her video reach hundreds of thousands of people, she doesn’t usually teach keto to her clients.

“We promote a low carb, low-fat program in our clinic,” she explained, adding they really focus on vegetables and how to get creative with them. “(With keto) people tend to go down this very slippery slope. They go on Pinterest and turn to cream cheese and bacon.”

For what it’s worth, Gleichowski said she’s been “so impressed” by people getting back in the kitchen and making the most of their time during the pandemic. She said that in March, she’d written a sign in her office about staying healthy that said, “You can change your metabolic health faster than they can find a vaccine.”

And even though 2020 has been a difficult year, she said, it “doesn’t have to be the year of just doom and gloom."

“In all of this pandemic and all this stuff, there’s just so many things we can’t control — we can’t control the political climate or the weather but we can control what we eat and our thoughts,” she continued. “If that’s what you can grasp on to then 2020 doesn’t have to suck.”

2020: the year of the pandemic and pickles — cheesy, crispy, waffle-ironed pickles.