12 stylish and protective sun visors that'll put you in vacation mode

It's official — another '90s fashion staple you thought you said goodbye to during Y2K is back in style. Ladies of all ages are looking for stylish sun visors to cover up and stay protected outside while embracing everything summer has to offer, and there's plenty of options on the market that fit the bill.

From wide-brimmed straw hats to sporty tennis visors, there is something for everyone to help shield your face and look chic simultaneously. Below, we’ve rounded up the best sun visors for women, according to well-dressed shoppers.

Best sun visors for women, according to shoppers

If you love a lot of extra coverage, this bestselling pick from Simplicity does a great job of shading your entire face and neck. It’s made with straw, is adjustable to fit your head size and comes in a whopping 14 colors, too.

Shoppers on Amazon love this visor for multiple reasons — it looks super cute, it’s pretty sturdy and it also rolls up seamlessly for easy packing on your next beach vacation.

“I used to be against sun visors and always wanted a floppy sun hat but they never fit my head comfortably and seemed hard to pack / lug around for travel. I finally gave in and ordered this hat! It is PERFECT,” added one verified shopper who recently gave it five stars.

Keep it simple with this sporty pick from Adidas. Shoppers love that it’s cooler than a baseball cap, allows you to put your hair up in a bun or ponytail without issues and keeps the sun out of your face, too.

If you’re prone to headaches from hats, the UPF 50+ No Headache Sun Visor is a painless option. It comes in an abundance of colors, fits on larger head shapes and can be worn all day. Several shoppers also noted that it’s the rare visor that doesn’t mess up your hair!

With 5,500+ verified five-star ratings, it’s simple to see why this stylish wide brim sun visor is an Amazon customer favorite. Aside from looking stellar, this UPF 50+ option can be adjusted easily, has an attachable chin strap and allows you to clearly see out of your peripheral. Have we mentioned its open top gives you the freedom to wear your hair up?

Whether you’re hiking, golfing, running or just spending some extra time under the sun, this Gaiam Women's Visor Hat is a great, simple option to add into your bag. It features Dry Fit Mesh for great moisture-wicking capabilities and won’t leave you with a sweaty forehead after a full day’s worth of activities.

If you want to add some extra flair to your hair, consider buying this cute sun visor from Simplicity. Featuring a cute bow on the back of the hat, this will dress up any beach outfit or day on the golf course.

Designed for running and training, this pick from Lululemon features abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric that dries quickly when wet. It comes in three colors (posh black, sonic pink and raspberry cream), has a stretchy elastic back and has an interior sweatband around the head rim perfect for more comfortable workouts outside.

Match your straw beach bag to this chic hat — it comes in multiple colorways, has a long bill for extra protection and can be easily rolled up to fit into your suitcase.

This Speckled Straw Visor from Free People is a super fun way to jazz up any beach outfit. It comes in multiple two-way colorways, and customers have no issues wearing it over their box braids or other hairstyles.

The Alo Yoga Solar Visor is a super cool, futuristic pick for anyone looking to spice up their ensemble. This pick features a holographic headpiece with high-shine details and an adjustable strap in the back.

Nordstrom shoppers love their retro-inspired Helen Kaminski raffia visor because it’s well-made and sturdy and it won’t crush your hair underneath the hat.

“This is literally the best visor I have ever owned,” one shopper said about this splurgeworthy pick. “I am extremely sensitive about my skin and never go outside without some type of hat and this one is beyond perfect. I have a small head and it is the type of fit that works for all sized heads. It is classy and sophisticated which makes it comfortable to wear to a garden party.”

