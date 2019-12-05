Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Birthdays and holidays can be overwhelming for kids, in part because of the mountain of STUFF that arrives all at once. After a big holiday, the best presents often end up ignored in favor of the boxes they came in. (And really, what did you expect? Boxes are awesome.)

That's why we love the idea of subscription boxes for kids. Treats arrive throughout the year, giving an extra dose of joy and — yes — another box to play with.

Here are some of our favorite subscription boxes for kids.

Best craft and science subscription boxes for kids

Kiwi Crate has a variety of subscription boxes tailored for kids of different ages to inspire them to explore STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. From just a few months old through their teens, kids can explore creative learning and DIY projects.

Designed for kids aged 6 to 14, Bitsbox is a subscription box that can teach any kid to code. Every box arrives with a variety of coding projects that range in difficulty. All they have to do is log into the Bitsbox website and use the code included to build and customize their app (usually a fun game), which can then applied and shaded online and on their devices.

Best book subscription boxes for kids

Themed gift boxes for newborns through age 12 allow kids to explore a theme like imagination and receive several books, an original print and personalized bookplates. Or for a subscription of $9.95 a month, you get five books and a week to decide which to keep.

If you're looking for an excellent gift for kids 8 and up, OwlCrate has you covered. These boxes each contain a Young Adult book and related goodies, catered to the age group of your choice. Each month has a specific theme and most things in the boxes are exclusive.

One of our favorite book stores, Books Are Magic, has subscription boxes for every reading stage. From picture books to young adult readers, they'll get their monthly reading fix with a carefully curated selection of new releases.

Amazon's book delivery service for kids sends new books every 1, 2 or 3 months, depending on your preference. Sign up for $13.99 for the first month and $19.99 per month after that.

Best reading subscriptions for kids

This doesn't come in a box, but for just $7.99 a month, kids have a digital library of 35,000 books at their fingertips, with a "read to me" option for younger readers. The best part? The first month is free!

Young readers will enjoy a subscription to Highlights magazines, which has a suite of publications for all ages.

Best clothing subscription boxes for kids

After filling out a short survey about your babies or kids, Kidbox will put together seasonal selections (up to five deliveries per year) of clothes in their size, which you can opt-in and out of as often as you'd like. Items average from $14 to $16 each, so you can pay $98 for the whole box or only pay for the ones you keep. Those who keep the entire box can also give back by choosing a charity to help a child in need.

Take an online quiz to get personalized boxes of trendy clothes kids will love, with items from $16 to $38. You can return unwanted items and buy others a la carte. Either way, you'll easily find the most fashion-forward pieces!

The junior version of the popular adult clothing subscription box charges $20 per box, which gets credited to anything you keep. Sizing ranges from 2T to 14, and each box is hand-picked by a stylist to deliver the most personalized clothing box you've ever seen.

