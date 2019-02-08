Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It all started with sample-sized, high-quality beauty products in monthly boxes. Now, the subscription service model has taken off and spawned a host of similar companies and concepts.

Everything from food and wine to clothes, kids toys and grooming can be curated to your specific desires and delivered right to your front door. "Well Played," author Meredith Sinclair stopped by to share a range of services you should try.

Read on below for her picks and a few other subscription services we love.

Fashion and menswear

1. FabFitFun Monthly Subscription, $50 per box, FabFitFun

This lifestyle subscription includes up to four boxes a year and Sinclair recommended the subscription because they include such a wide variety of products. Within each box, you are guaranteed more than $200 worth of products.

2. Related Garments Monthly Underwear Subscription, $14 per month, Related Garments

This subscription allows you to keep your top drawer fresh by receiving boxer briefs every month — with the option to also receive socks. Sinclair also liked that there are customizable options so you can coordinate and get the right fit for you.

3. Stitch Fix Monthly Clothing and Accessories Subscription, $20 plus cost of items you keep, Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix has stylists on hand who will curate a selection of five items for you to try at home — and you only keep what you like. Shipping is free both ways, and the service is available for both men and women.

4. Trunk Club Monthly Clothing and Accessories Subscription, $25 plus cost of items you keep, Trunk Club

With the goal of helping both men and women build up a wardrobe of clothing and accessories they want and need, Trunk Club has built a loyal following. Customers fill out a short survey about their style preferences as well as sizes, and a stylist curates a crate of options to try. If you don't like it, you can send everything back and try again, paying only for the items you keep.

5. Le Tote Clothing and Accessories Rental Subscription, $79 and up, Le Tote

For women looking to avoid cluttering their closet with trendy items they won't keep for more than a season — Le Tote has the answer. Members can borrow clothing and accessories for as long as they like, then return it and receive a new box. Items are curated by an in-house stylist but can be swapped out by the member. The best part? They have a special maternity option for moms-to-be!

6. Rachel Zoe's Box of Style Quarterly Subscription, $100, Box of Style

This curated box of fashion and beauty finds for women is organized by season, so customers can order individual boxes or subscribe to get all four throughout the year. Brands in past collections include Clinique, Juicy Couture, Ouai and Alexis Bittar.

Beauty and grooming

1. Glossybox Monthly Beauty Product Delivery, $18-$21, Glossybox

Beauty-lovers will appreciate the price and frequency of Glossybox. Boxes arrive each month with five luxury products each, and the more you order upfront, the less each one costs. Subscriptions range from month-to-month to three, six and 12-month options.

2. Birchbox Men Monthly Grooming Subscription Box, $10 per month, Birchbox Men

After the success of their women's boxes, it was only natural for Birchbox to launch a subscription dedicated to men's grooming. Each box includes four sample-sized grooming products and one full-sized lifestyle product.

3. Razor and Shave Gel Subscription, $15-$35 per delivery, Harry's

Harry's knows that every guy's shaving routine is different. Their subscription plan is customizable based on the products you use and how often you shave. Blades come in packs of eight with a bottle of foaming shave gel, all of which can be delivered every two to five months.

4. Honest Monthly Essentials Bundle, $36, The Honest Company

Choose from more than 65 wellness and personal care products (along with home cleaning products) and have five at a time delivered monthly. Every box is completely customizable and will help you save as much as 35 percent when you shop via monthly bundles.

Food and drinks

1. Driftaway Coffee Subscription, $14 per month, Driftaway Coffee

Those who know coffee well will tell you that the "terroir" matters with coffee as much as it does with wine. Driftaway Coffee will introduce you to coffee from around the globe — including places like Ecuador, Brazil, Rwanda and beyond. Subscribers can choose how many bags they want to receive, every week, two weeks or four weeks.

2. Hot Sauce of the Month Club, $14 per Month, CrateJoy

With both quarterly and monthly options, Fuego Box is a hot sauce lover's dream come true. Sign up to receive one or three bottles of unique and interesting flavors and brands of hot sauce delivered to your door periodically.

3. Try The World Monthly Food Subscription, $19-$39, Try the World

Experimental eaters will love Try the World, which lets you sample cuisines and snacks from around the globe without leaving your house. You can subscribe in different ways depending on your desires: the "Countries" subscription curates gourmet food products from a different country each month, while the "Pantry" option is tailored to a profile you fill out based on your taste preferences.

4. Healthy Surprise Monthly Subscription, $43, Healthy Surprise

If you're tired of worry about trying to find a healthy snack each day, look no further. Sinclair liked the Healthy Surprise subscription because it will give you a box of tasty, quality snacks and drinks for the month. The box changes each month and there is a wide variety of tastes included.

Reading and Craft Subscriptions

1. Just the Right Book Monthly Book Subscription, $96, Just the Right Book

This book subscription is completing customizable, according to Sinclair. They have been selling books for over 30 years and have perfected matching you with the correct book. With the options of either soft or hardcover and anywhere from 4-12 books in total, you can truly make this subscription your own.

2. OwlCrate Themed Monthly Reading Subscription, $30, OwlCrate

Whether you're looking for a young adult or a child, OwlCrate has you covered. Sinclair liked these unique boxes because they each contain a book and related goodies, catered to the age group of your choice. Each month has a specific theme and most things in the boxes are exclusive.

3. Adults and Crafts Craft Kit Subscription, $33, Adults and Crafts

Each month you will receive a craft project that is both doable and trendy. Sinclair liked this option because it will help you learn new skills while also building useful objects for around your house. Each kit can be done by anyone and allows you to make the final product your own.

Kids and pets

1. Monthly Coding Kit Delivery Box, $17, Bitsbox

Designed for kids aged 6 to 14, Bitsbox is a subscription box that can teach any kid to code. Every box arrives with a variety of coding projects that range in difficulty. They then log into the Bitsbox website to and use the code included in their materials to build and customize their app (usually a fun game), which can then be used and shaded online and on their devices.

2. Kiwi Crate Monthly Kids Subscription Box, $17-$20, Kiwi Crate

Kiwi Crate has a variety of subscription boxes tailored to kids of different ages to inspire them to explore STEAM — a learning acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math. From just a few months old through their teens, kids can explore creative learning and DIY projects.

3. Seasonal Kids' Clothing Subscription, $68-$98, Kidbox

After filling out a short survey about your babies or kids, Kidbox will put together seasonal selections (up to five deliveries per year) of clothes in their size, which you can opt in and out of as often as you'd like. Items average $14-$16 each, so you can pay $98 for the whole box or only pay for the ones you keep.

4. Dog Product Monthly Subscription Box, $22+, BarkBox

If you have a pet that deserves to be spoiled, get your good dog a subscription to Barkbox. Once a month, you'll get a box tailored to your dog's size and weight, which will include toys, treats and a chew toy all based on a unique theme.

Whichever subscription you choose, the best part is getting a present delivered to your door monthly. So what are you waiting for?