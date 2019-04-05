Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 5, 2019, 12:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Demi Douglas

Fashion is evolving every single day. New trends come and go and for better or for worse, old trends are always re-emerging. But not every trend is worth a purchase. What if there was a way to get the season’s hottest look, without actually buying them?

Good news: There is!

Clothing rental services are an economical and environmentally friendly way to stay on trend, with the convenience of getting the latest looks delivered right to your doorsteps.

From body inclusive brands, to options for kids, there are plenty of different options. TODAY Contributor Zanna Roberts Rassi stopped by to share some of the newest style subscription services to fit your lifestyle and needs.

1. Rent the Runway Unlimited

Rent the Runway Unlimited, $159 Per Month, Rent The Runway

According to Roberts Rassi, Rent the Runway was the breakout start for clothing rental. Previously known as the go-to for formal wear, Rent the Runway Unlimitied now offers clothing for all occasions! For $159 a month, you can rent four pieces at a time from top designers and have them delivered to your door within two days. Rent the Runway Unlimited allows you to swap back a style at any point.

2. Gwynnie Bee

Gwynnie Bee Clothing Rental Subscription, $59-199 Per Month, Gwynnie Bee

Gwynnie Bee offers access to fashion brands that are inclusive of all sizes (0-32), including Calvin Klein, Adrianna Papell and more. This service offers several different subscription options, including one item at a time for $49, or $199 for access to ten items at a time. You’re able to wear and enjoy with no commitment, plus all plans include unlimited exchanges, shipping both ways and cleaning.

3. NY&C Closet

NY&C Closet Workwear Subscription, $50 Per Month, New York & Company

If you’re hoping to own the 9 to 5 look, sign up for NY&C Closet! Get access to your favorite looks from New York and Company for a monthly flat rate. The monthly subscription includes unlimited access to NY&Co with new styles being added every week. Choose up to three styles at a time, and when you’re ready for something new, send all three pieces back together and pick three more.

If you rent something you can’t live without, you can also purchase your favorite items at a special discount.

4. Tulerie

Tulerie Designer Swap Subscription, $30+, Tulerie

Download the Tulerie app to rent, borrow and share clothes with women in your local city and around the world. Tulerie is perfect if you’re going on vacation or attending a special event. Prices may vary depending on the item you choose. There’s no middlemen involved in the process, and each transaction requires a $10 shipping fee.

If you’re looking for a way to get some extra cash, sign up to lend that piece in your closet that you haven’t worn in months.

5. Rainey’s Closet

Rainy's Closet Kids Clothing Rental, $8+, Rainey's Closet

Your kids can get in on the action too! Rainey’s Closet grants access to thousands of styles for every fashionable kid and every occasion. Prices vary depending on which item you choose, but the process is simple: pick your dates, wear it and return it! You can reserve items for five or ten days, and shipping and dry cleaning is included in the rental fee.

