Presidents Day is just a few days away, meaning it's the perfect time to act on the incredible deals offered throughout the holiday weekend.

We're talking massive discounts on kitchen appliances, slashed prices on suitcases and hefty deals on accessories.

Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post visited TODAY to help us uncover the greatest deals during the three-day weekend. She featured home items, appliances, electronic deals and style essentials you won't want to miss.

Score these deals before they disappear!

Electronics Presidents Day deals

Presidents Day weekend is the perfect time to upgrade your electronics. Visit Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more to get the best deals on popular tech.

This television is equipped with a 4K picture for a lifelike and natural image. It has an HDMI port that allows you to connect multiple devices to your TV.

The MacBook Pro is ideal for students, bloggers or working individuals. It has a 10-hour battery life and speedy processor which makes it great to take on-the-go.

You can now save $30 on these AirPods that rarely go on sale. This model comes with a wireless charging case.

This gaming console comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Use it to compete with other players or to challenge your family to a fun night of games.

Travel Presidents Day deals

Chassie found discounts on travel items that will make your next vacation seamless. Find products like lightweight luggage and travel sets for over 75% off throughout the weekend.

This travel crib is a multifunctional solution for parents on the go. It easily expands to function as a crib and a play yard within minutes.

Make your next vacation stress-free with this durable suitcase. Snag it for $200 off now through Feb. 23.

This strong and lightweight set of luggage includes three spacious suitcases in a 20-inch size, a 25-inch size and a 29-inch size.

Appliance Presidents Day deals

If your washer, refrigerator or kitchen devices are outdated, this is the perfect weekend to find new appliances at a fraction of the original price.

Lowes and Best Buy are both offering up to 40% off on major appliances now through Feb. 26. The Home Depot is also offering impressive deals until Feb. 20.

Upgrade your kitchen with this stainless steel refrigerator. The GE appliance features an ice maker, an internal water dispenser, multiple storage areas and three spacious shelves.

You can save $200 on this Whirlpool dishwasher from Best Buy. It has a 4.6-star rating and buyers say that it operates quietly and efficiently.

If you're looking to put a healthy twist on fried favorites, you might want to take a look at this air fryer. This one is bundled with cooking accessories and comes with a full recipe book.

Say goodbye to your days of lugging around a large vacuum cleaner. The iRobot Roomba 670 vacuum will clean your floors with ease.

Home Presidents Day deals

This weekend you can find incredible savings on home items. Houzz is offering customer favorites for up to 75% off — including discounts on rugs, bathroom vanities, armchairs and more.

You can also head over to Wayfair for massive discounts from now until Feb. 18. Overstock is also offering discounts up to 70% off across the site. Some notable categories include patio furniture starting at $99 and rugs starting at $49.

This striking rug is on sale for 74% off now through Feb. 19. It comes in seven sizes — making it ideal for your entryway, living room, kitchen or bedroom.

The artful look of this sofa will add a contemporary feel to your home. It comes in smoke gray or navy blue and has solid wood legs.

Brighten your home with this tripod floor lamp from Safavieh Lighting. The modern gold legs have a radiant finish and the crisp white shade is great for multiple room styles.

Style Presidents Day deals

The weather is starting to change — so now is the perfect time to add some transitional pieces to your wardrobe. Banana Republic is celebrating Presidents Day with a 40% off deal through Feb. 17, and other sites like Saks Off 5th are slashing prices on multiple items from now until Monday.

If you're in need of accessories, you can get glasses for 40% off at Readers.com — but you'll need to act before Feb. 18 to get the deal!

This moto jacket is ideal for the winter-to-spring transition. It's crafted with vegan suede and has a bit of stretch that will keep you comfortable all day. You will see the 40% off reflected when you checkout.

You can score 66% off this hooded jacket. It comes in four sizes and features a subtle camouflage print.

This pair of glasses is both fashionable and practical. The retro frame is styled with a unique tortoise fade pattern.

You can get this stunning crossbody bag for under $100. The leather material is adorned in gold hardware and gorgeous floral designs.

