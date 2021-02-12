TODAY exclusive: Get up to 40% off bestselling home and fashion essentials

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote Amazon products. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and discounted items featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability of discount codes are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day isn't the only thing to look forward to this weekend. Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 15, and the three-day weekend is promising to be filled with plenty of exciting shopping opportunities, thanks to the impressive sales (many of which have already launched).

As a special treat to TODAY viewers, we're kicking off the weekend with a number of exclusive discounts on some of Amazon's bestselling items. So whether you're looking to upgrade your mattress or work on your chef skills, we have you covered.

Use the unique codes for each item at checkout to grab them at their discounted prices for a limited time.

Exclusive Presidents Day deals on Amazon

COUPON CODE: SAVEMATTRESS

You should be replacing your mattress at least every seven years, so it may be time to give yours an upgrade. And thankfully, now is your chance — this 10-inch memory foam mattress is currently 25% off. The three-layer design will help you have the best night's sleep possible. The top layer will help to align and support your spine while the middle layer provides custom support and cushioning to evenly distribute your weight. The best part? You can test it out with the 100-night risk-free trial and if you don’t love it, simply send it back for a full refund.

COUPON CODE: SAVEINSTANT

This impressive 40% off discount is the perfect excuse to finally grab that Instant Pot that you've been eyeing. The Ulta 10-in-1 will take your food to the next level and make family meals so much easier. According to the brand, it can replace 10 of the most common kitchen appliances, including a slow cooker, pressure cooker, egg cooker, steamer and more.

COUPON CODE: SAVECOOKWARE

A good nonstick pan is a kitchen essential and if you're in the market for a new one, you might want to grab this bestseller while it's 25% off. The diamond-infused coating is designed to be five times harder than traditional nonstick pans, so it's metal utensil safe. It should also last 10 times longer than your typical pan. The three-layer stainless steel body is mean to deliver even heating, for the best cooking experience every time. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, which helps make cleaning a breeze.

COUPON CODE: SAVESWEATER

This cardigan will make a cozy addition to your WFH wardrobe, thanks to its flattering fit and super soft fabric. You can pair it with leggings for a cute lounging look or dress it up with your favorite top and jeans. It comes in six neutral shades to match everything in your closet. While the price is already a steal, you can score it right now for 20% off.

COUPON CODE: SAVECOAT

It's never too late to treat yourself to a good winter coat, and this stylish puffer is sure to keep you warm for the rest of the season. The water-resistant jacket is fleece-lined on the inside (the pockets are, too!) and has a snow and water-resistant zipper, so you'll feel cozy, no matter the weather. It's from Amazon's own clothing line, which uses customer feedback to come up with affordable designs that everyone will love. Grab it now for 20% off.

COUPON CODE: SAVEAIRFRYER

Editor's note: Please note that we are currently experiencing difficulties with this coupon code, and we are troubleshooting the issue. In the meantime, we found similar top-rated options below.

Make baked goods, crispy appetizers, healthier fried foods and more in this handy kitchen gadget. Dash is known for its affordable appliances and TODAY viewers can snag the brand's popular air fryer for an even lower price: It's 25% off with the above code. Instead of fatty oils, it uses air crisp technology to add that delicious fried flavor and crunchiness that you love. This model can make between two to four servings of your favorite foods. And the basket is dishwasher safe, for easy cleanup.

More deals on Amazon

This bestselling hot air brush, which one Shop TODAY writer called her "favorite beauty tool," is currently 30% off on Amazon. You can switch between the three heat settings to get your desired style. It's a huge time saver, too, since it allows you to dry and volumize your locks at the same time.

According to Google, the Apple Watch Series 6 was one of the trendiest Valentine's Day gifts this year. While it won't come in time for the big holiday, you can treat yourself to one right now for almost $50 off. The most recent model includes all the beloved features, like workout-tracking, calling and texting capabilities and GPS, as well as some impressive new upgrades, including the blood oxygen sensor.

Clean your house hands-free with this popular robovac, currently more than 30% off. The quiet vacuum will glide under beds and sofas with ease, to clean even the hardest to reach spots. With powerful suction and a 100-minute runtime, your home will be sparkling in no time. Reviewers love it, too — the vacuum has more than 28,000 five-star reviews.

FDA-approved KN95s have become a popular option for masking up, and you can grab these at a discount. The bundle includes 30 individually wrapped masks, each one with five protective layers.

If you're the kind of person who reads through books almost as quickly as you get them, it may be time to consider upgrading to an e-reader. The Kindle Paperwhite, which is currently 27% off, is paper-thin, so you can carry it with you everywhere you go. You'll get up to a week of battery life off a single charge, and it's waterproof so you won't have to worry about spills or accidents.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!