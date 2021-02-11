Presidents Day sales 2021: Save on Cuisinart, AirPods and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Presidents Day weekend is not just a three-day weekend in the middle of February. It's also a time to save big on essentials you might not have found under the tree last year or simply a good opportunity to treat yourself to a good deal.

Typically the best deals are on home items, but we found plenty of other deals on tech, clothing and more this Presidents Day. Whether you're looking to revamp your wardrobe before spring arrives or indulge in a few self-care finds (new bedsheets can be self-care, right?) we have you covered.

From Amazon to Levi's, read up on over 30 retailer sales you won't want to miss this weekend.

Presidents Day bedding and mattress sales

Snag up to 50% off mattresses this weekend from brand like Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest at Mattress Firm.

Nectar's Presidents Day sale is bringing major savings! You can score $399 worth of accessories with your purchase and enjoy markdowns on mattresses.

Save big on this popular mattress in a box this weekend — we're talking a whole $399 off a queen-size model. It's made from five layers of soft foam, and the medium-firm feel is great for anyone with aches and pains.

Use the code PRESDAY to save at Casper this weekend. Through Feb. 21, you can save 15% on mattresses and 10% on everything else from the brand.

Enjoy 25% off sitewide and 50% off all sheets at Brooklyn Bedding this weekend when you use the code PRESIDENTS25 at checkout through Feb. 15.

Give your bedroom a refresh over the long weekend with deals on bedding at Brooklinen. You can save up to 15% on essentials for a limited time.

New sheets can make a huge difference when it comes to sleep. This set of luxe fitted sheets are made with 100% long staple cotton and boast a 480-thread count.

Score 15% off mattresses and 20% off everything else when you use the code PREZ21 at checkout through Feb. 15.

You can save $200 on any purchase of $1,000 or more at Saatva through Feb. 15 as part of the brand's Presidents Day sale. Saatva makes several different kind of mattresses that can ship right to your door with white glove service.

Presidents Day tech sales

Gear up with tech and save on AirPods, Fitbits and more this weekend with special savings on select items.

Still haven't gotten a pair of AirPods? You can add them to your cart for just $120 this weekend and change the quality of your video calls for good.

Upgrade your WFH setup with a new monitor or laptop. HP is offering up to 45% off all of the essentials.

Don't miss out! Score major markdowns on tech and TVs during Presidents Day weekend at Walmart.

The big game might have passed, but you can still upgrade your flat screen! This 50" smart TV is on sale for less than $400 and grants access to stream thousands of shows and movies.

You can save on tech, home essentials and more at Target this weekend thanks to deals that are already rolling.

Take advantage of a 15% off markdown on the Series 3 edition of the Apple Watch. It features GPS capabilities and is a convenient way to handle calls and texts on the go.

Presidents Day beauty sales

Save 50% on hair care, makeup skin care and more at Ulta this weekend.

This trio is the cocktail your winter skin needs! The concentrate, hydrator and lotion work together to deliver intense moisture and quench dry skin.

Take advantage of markdowns on top-rated beauty products this weekend, including finds from Laura Mercier and Drybar.

Take up to 50% off skin care favorites from Christophe Robin, Perricone MD and more this weekend thanks to savings at SkincareRX.

Save up to 50% off popular skin, hair and body care products at Skinstore during their Presidents Day sale.

You can save over $100 on this straightening iron from premium hair brand T3. It's a limited-edition tool with custom ceramic plates to provide optimal results.

Take up to 50% off select beauty favorites this weekend.

Indulge in self-care this weekend with special savings at Pink Moon. The beauty brand is offering deals on everything from lotions to serums.

Presidents Day clothing and accessories sales

You can also save big on face masks and other accessories during Presidents Day weekend. There are plenty of hidden deals on everything from tech to wellness essentials.

Hundreds of face masks are on sale right now at Amazon, so don't miss this opportunity to stock up on disposable and cloth variations.

Enjoy 50% off sitewide through Feb. 16 at Rendall Co. You can also score free shipping on orders over $50.

When you use the code PREZ30 you can take 30% off sitewide across a number of categories, ranging from apparel to accessories.

Look and feel your best in a new pair of Levi's that are designed to accentuate curves. They're made with a "tummy-slimming" panel and boast a little bit of stretch.

Enjoy up to 40% off new markdowns at Nike this weekend. You can save big on sneakers, clothing and more.

Enjoy savings on bedding, skin care, clothing and more during Macy's Presidents Day sale.

You can find winter essentials on sale before the season ends, including major markdowns like one on this chic puffer coat.

Save on the hottest trends in fashion when you spend a minimum of $100 and use the code LUCKY21 at checkout this weekend.

Take up to 50% off winter essentials including jackets from The North Face, boots from Sorel and fleece from Patagonia.

Presidents Day home sales

Don't miss savings on must-have home items like the Cuisinart mixer during Presidents Day weekend. There are plenty of hidden deals on everything from tech to wellness essentials.

You're seeing this right! You can get your hands on a Cuisinart stand mixer for 45% off of the original price — less than $200 — right now. It's perfect for any recipe that requires a bit of elbow grease.

Enjoy 15% off when you spend $150 or more on personalized creations at Artifact Uprising. You can create photo books, prints and more.

Take advantage of major deals across clearance items this weekend from Wayfair. You can take up to 60% off furniture, save on appliances, take 50% off mattresses and more. You can even save big (28%) on Staub!

A Lodge dutch oven for less than $60? Say no more! This cast iron kitchen essential is available in two different colors, red and blue, for 37% off.

Don't miss deals on home essentials like this upright vacuum from Shark that you can snag for $60 off of the original price. You can also find kitchen must-haves under $25 and sleep essentials starting at just $35.

With an anti-allergen seal and an XL-capacity dust cup, this Shark vacuum is a steal! It boasts a 4.6-star rating and is on sale for just $200.

Score 15% off through the weekend and take 20% off for one day only on Presidents Day at Lifepro Fitness. You can snag foam rollers for just $100 or a massage gun for $120.

This foldable treadmill can reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph, features 39 training programs and can connect to your phone via Bluetooth. You can take 20% off of the original price and add it to your cart for just $500.

Enjoy savings of up to 40% off on large appliances and catch great deals on smaller appliances for floor care and your kitchen, too.

This 5-in-1 vacuum doesn't only clean with bristle, but it also filtrates and shines UV-C light to help eliminate germs. It can be programmed to clean up to seven days a week and can even automatically dock once it needs to charge.

Take up to 20% off on everything from Therapedic pillows to cookware.

Take advantage of savings on major appliances at Best Buy this weekend, including discounts on bundles and Samsung TVs from $200.

Support artists and save this weekend! You can snag up to 40% off everything from decor to art when you shop Society6's sale.

