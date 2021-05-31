Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to kick off the summer with family and friends, but it's an even better time to save big on essential home and kitchen appliances.

From Home Depot to Walmart, many retailers have dropped some deep discounts on must-have appliances. Whether you're looking to replace an old washer and dryer or treat yourself to an upgraded refrigerator, these Memorial Day sales won't disappoint.

If your home or kitchen is in need of a refresh, we found the best 15 deals you should be shopping right now.

You can score this stainless steel Cuisinart toaster for 25% off at JCPenney. The small appliance can hold up to four pieces of bread, has six browning settings and features cool-touch technology for user safety. The sleek and compact design also makes it perfect for homes with limited counter space.

If you’re looking for a new coffee pot, then you might want to consider this top-rated Keurig from Target. It's currently on sale for 27% off. The K-Slim coffee maker also comes in black or white color options, so you can easily match it to your kitchen aesthetic.

Air fryers are the must-have small kitchen appliance right now, and this Ninja version from Best Buy is on sale for under $90. The air fryer features a nonstick basket, multiple temperature functions and dishwasher-safe parts. The best part: If you find a cheaper price somewhere else on the same appliance, Best Buy will offer a price match for an even sweeter deal.

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot Duo comes in handy when you need to make meals quickly. It's built with 15 customizable cooking settings and a front display that shows a progress bar and temperature and pressure indicators. Right now, you can get this pressure cooker for 17% off on Amazon, which saves you about $20.

Ninja blenders have become a home-cooking necessity to make sauces, soups, smoothies and more. This one on Amazon is rated 4.8 out of five stars and can be yours for less than $100. The professional blender comes with a 72-ounce pitcher and a 1400-watt motor base to make crushing ice a breeze.

Pet owners know that their beloved furry friends get hair everywhere. The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon and is discounted by $50. One great thing about this vacuum is that it has a tangle-free brush roll, so your pet’s hair (or yours for that matter) won’t get stuck in an endless spiral inside the machine.

For those looking for a new microwave to go over your oven range, look no further than this stainless steel model from Home Depot. Features include a popcorn button, auto defrost and an exhaust fan with a charcoal filter to keep your kitchen clear of steam and smoke.

This Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum and mop will give you total cleaning control. By connecting the Shark device to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can tell it what area of the house to clean with a single voice-control command. The maximum run time per charge is 90 minutes, which should be plenty to clean most homes. The Shark VACMOP is currently on sale for $349, so you save $130.

If you plan on enjoying many summer nights on the patio with a wine glass in-hand, then this Frigidaire wine cooler is worth checking out. The cooler can hold up to 52 bottles and the temperature can be set to your liking between 41 and 64 degrees. You can get the cooler at Home Depot for 10% off, which saves you $67.

There are plenty of Memorial Day sales on washing machines this year, but one highly rated option is this top loading washer by Samsung. The washing machine has a built-in faucet for pre-treating stains, smartphone app support and 10 preset washing cycles to match whatever you’re throwing in. Hurry, you can save $121 from Home Depot right now.

For some people, an upright freezer to store meats, leftovers and ice packs is an essential appliance. If that’s you, then you’re going to want to check out the deal Lowe's has on this frost-free Midea 2-in-1 freezer. The appliance is built with easy-to-use controls, so you can easily switch from freezer to refrigerator.

If you’re in the market for a new oven that can do just about everything, this LG stainless steel oven checks all of the boxes. The oven and range combo is Wi-Fi enabled, has built-in EasyClean technology and can even double as an air fryer. You can shop this Home Depot bestseller for 10% off — that's a $90 discount!

You can save over $100 on this Maytag Smart Capable dryer, which has more than 900 five-star reviews and a 95% customer rating on Home Depot. Top-notch features include advanced moisture settings, a quick-dry cycle and a steam enhancement to smooth out wrinkles.

There are 100 different ways to organize the interior space of this Frigidaire refrigerator and freezer, thanks to its adjustable shelving and spacious door storage. We love the easy-to-use water dispenser and large crisper draws that keep fruits and veggies fresh. We're also loving Home Depot's 10% off discount that can save you $130.

If your laundry space holds a dual washer and dryer, the GE White Laundry Center is on sale at Home Depot for $150 off. The top loading washer and dryer has 11 wash cycles, six rinse temperatures and comes with a one-year appliance warranty. This top-rated appliance has over 3,000 five-star reviews, making it a top seller and a must-have Memorial Day deal.

