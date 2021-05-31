Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your furniture has gotten a lot of love over the past year, so it may be time for an upgrade.

Thankfully, Memorial Day is a great time to find sales on big-ticket home items, like couches and outdoor seating. From Walmart to Overstock, many top retailers are offering big markdowns on everything from furniture to home decor. So you can make some stylish upgrades to your backyard or living room and score some serious savings while you're at it.

Here are 13 Memorial Day furniture sales to shop today.

Memorial Day furniture deals 2021

During Wayfair’s Memorial Day Clearance event, you can get up to 70% off items for your home.

You’ve spent a lot of time sitting on your sofa over the last year, so it’s likely seen better days. Upgrade your couch with this chic option from Wayfair, which can seat up to three people comfortably and is nearly 50% off during the sale.

You can score up to 25% off patio furniture and accessories at Target. Plus, you can get an extra 15% off select pieces when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout.

This stylish wicker patio set comes with two chairs and a small table and it'll make the perfect spot for enjoying a chat with a friend or sipping your morning coffee. The set is weather and rust-resistant, so it's built to last.

To celebrate the holiday, Kohl's is offering big discounts on a range of summer essentials, from grills to outdoor furniture.

Add a pop of color to your outdoor setup with these vibrant pillows. They're available in 14 colors and patterns, which are all on sale for $54.

Through May 31, Macy’s is offering up to 60% off rugs, furniture and mattresses.

Hate seeing all your dirty sneakers lined up by your front door? This stylish cabinet gives you a discreet place to store them. It can hold up to nine pairs of shoes, and the doors feature open slats to allow for air circulation.

Through May 31, Apt2B is offering 15% off site-wide. And for those who are planning on making major home upgrades, you can get 20% off when you spend more than $2,999 and 25% off orders over $3,999.

This chic side table will look great sitting next to your couch or bed. The stylish pick features two large drawers that can hold all your odds and ends, from books to nighttime skin care products.

Lowe’s kicked off its Memorial Day Values event last week, and the retailer is offering big savings on summer essentials, including gardening equipment, grills and outdoor furniture.

Get your backyard ready for summer barbecues and hangouts with this patio conversation set. It includes a glass coffee table, loveseat and two armchairs. For added comfort, the chairs come with plush foam cushions covered in a protective outdoor fabric.

Walmart is slashing prices across all categories, so you can score savings on tons of big-ticket items from outdoor furniture to tech.

Whether you’re headed to the beach or to the park for a picnic, you’ll want to bring this top-rated folding chair along. It has a removable accessories tray, where you can keep drinks and snacks, and it features an adjustable canopy shade to keep your face protected from the sun.

If you’re searching for a new mattress or a coffee table, you can find it at Floyd. And during the retailer’s Memorial Day Sale, you can save up to $375 on select items with the code SUNNYDAYS21.

Floyd’s Shelving System comes in a variety of sizes to fit your organization needs. The short shelves are a great pick for your little one’s bedroom, while the larger sizes are a good choice for anyone who needs a little more storage in the kitchen or living room area. You can also choose between three shelf colors and two wood types to match the aesthetic of your space.

The retailer’s Memorial Day sale ends tonight. But before then, you can get up to 30% off furniture, up to 25% off bedding and up to 20% off outdoor entertaining essentials.

Whether you’re in search of a new home office chair or want to upgrade your old dining set, this upholstered chair set is a stylish pick. The Biscuit color is 20% off during the sale, while the Aloe version is offered at an even deeper 30% discount.

The home retailer has marked down tons of items for Memorial Day, and you can find big discounts on everything from outdoor furniture to home lighting solutions.

This bench comes in Dark Brown, Brown and Grey color options to match your outdoor space. Its modern style is easy to pair with the other pieces you already have on your patio or in your backyard.

Score up to 70% off thousands of items during Overstock’s Memorial Day Blowout. The retailer is also offering free shipping on every order, no minimum purchase required.

Natural and woven materials are huge in the home space right now, and this jute pouf is a chic way to introduce the trend into your home. The piece has an average 4.6-star rating and can be used as an ottoman or as a makeshift seat.

At Raymour & Flanigan, the more you spend, the more you save. The retailer is offering 10% off purchases up to $2,500 and 15% off any larger orders.

For family movie nights and big sports games, you’ll love having this TV stand in your living room. It’s available in three rustic color options, which are all 10% off during the sale.

You can find big markdowns on furniture during Ashley HomeStore’s Memorial Day Sale. And when you use the code MEMORIAL10, you can take an extra 10% off already discounted items.

This versatile end table can add a rustic touch to any space. Complete the set and grab the matching console table, which is also included in the sale.

