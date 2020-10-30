Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Jewish Festival of Lights is around the corner, and if you're celebrating this year, you probably need to find a few gifts to give this December — no need to fret! From Hanukkah decor and fancy menorahs to candles that smell like potato latkes, we've got the best Hanukkah gifts for all eight crazy nights.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 24.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best clothing gifts for Hanukkah

Stuck on what to get dad? You can’t go wrong with these Hanukkah socks with fun designs. The pack comes with five pairs.

Carter’s makes a Hanukkah bodysuit that comes in a newborn size all the way up to 24 months (how cute!). The pants are embroidered with a dreidel and the bodysuit is designed with a Hanukkah graphic.

Here’s a shirt to give those on your list who love to belt out the yiddish phrase “oy vey!” (aka “woe is me!”).

We aren’t sure if Bubbe would approve, but this "Let’s Get Lit" Menorah sweatshirt may win some laughs at the next ugly sweater holiday zoom party.

This cheeky children's bib by Rite Lite makes a great Hanukkah gift for your loved little one.

With this pajama set, mom will be as comfy as ever while lighting the menorah. As a bonus, there are matching sets available to buy for the whole family.

Now this is cute, isn’t it? This unisex long sleeve Hanukkah shirt with Sanrio Hello Kitty printed on the front comes in four different colors.

Best home gifts for Hanukkah

Make sure your loved one is stocked up with candles this holiday. These miniature one-wick candles burn clean and will bring the Hanukkah magic to life.

This handsome menorah by American artist Michael Aram is made of natural brass. Add a pair of candlesticks, and make this gift a winner.

How about a velvet door knocker? This unique present comes from California designer Sudha Pennathur. The knocker with glass bead embroidered “oy vey!” will make any door a show stopper.

This soy candle smells like potato latkes, just like the one bubbe makes! You know, the ones straight out of the frying pan with a dollop of applesauce?

The college student will appreciate this complete holiday set. It comes with a menorah, a box of 44 candles, dreidels, Hanukkah gelt and an instruction guide.

Put your glass of Manischewitz on one of these striking menorah coasters by designer Sudha Pennathur. The set comes with four different colored coasters. Made with glass beads and rayon velvet, just wipe clean!

These dreidel towels are multi-purpose and may come in handy for cleaning the mess leftover from latke-making. They certainly make a nice gift too.

Best general gifts for Hanukkah

Need a memorable card to send a loved one this holiday? Take a look at this one. It’s a 3D cut-out menorah from Lovepop with nine flame-lit candles. Personalize it with a special note inside.

How about a gift full of gourmet treats from Harry & David? This box comes with blondies and brownies, rugelach, chocolate coins and much more.

Kids will spend hours spinning dreidels in hopes of scoring some wooden coins. The Dreidel Game set comes with everything you need to play the traditional game — a dreidel, wooden coins and an instruction card.

This velvet box is a nice spot to put all that gilt. It’s fancy too since it's made with glass beads and satin.

The kids will have a ball lighting up all the happy emotions on this ceramic menorah.

This gingerbread house with LED lights is designed for those who want to up their decor game. The holiday ornament features a blue and white icing swirled design and a Star of David above the door. Just turn the light on and off with a switch.

This holiday stationary set comes with 10 flat cards and 10 matching envelopes. The illustrations are of an engraved menorah finished with silver edges.

Oh dreidel, dreidel, dreidel! This dreidel and stand from Nambe will turn heads this holiday. The geometrically inspired design with a handsome wood base will make this unique dreidel the star of the show.

More funukkah? You betcha. This mensch doll will help you learn some yiddish words and make your Bubbe proud.

Easy peasy! Amazon makes it easy this holiday season with gift cards all ready to go in a Hanukkah card. Quick note: you can choose to customize the gift message at check-out, but it will only appear on the packing slip — not on the actual gift card or carrier.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!