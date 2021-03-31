Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Electric scooters have become a popular trend with kids and adults looking for a fun way to get outside, travel around town or just beat the quarantine boredom at home. They're not only easy and safe to use when traveling short distances, but they're also easy to store and are an eco-friendly mode of transportation. The best part is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a quality scooter for your child or yourself. (Though if you do have a few extra bucks to dish out, then there’s a couple of great options for you on our list of scooters, as well.)

Shop TODAY rounded up eight of the best electric scooters for kids and adults. Ditch the old school push scooters and level up with one of our picks for electric scooters. P.S. Don't forget your helmet!

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Electric scooters for kids

The Pulse Performance Scooter is at the top of our list because of its affordable price and the classic design. It's also a great transition scooter to something electric if your kid has only ever ridden a traditional push scooter. With a thumb button for the throttle and a rear foot brake as an added safety measure, this scooter is designed for kids over 8 and 120 pounds or less.

Razor scooters were all the rage in the late '90s and early 2000s, but the brand now has electric scooters that come in a variety of fun colors like candy apple red and sweet pea pink. Designed for riders over the age of 8, this electric scooter has a high torque chain motor, a twist-grip throttle and brake controls and a rechargeable battery that'll keep them riding for up to 40 minutes.

Segway's Ninebot eKickScooter is ideal for smaller kids who don’t want to go super fast and are just learning to ride an electric scooter. Reaching speeds up to 10 miles per hour, kids can travel over six miles before the battery needs a recharge. There are multiple safety features on this scooter, including an easy-to-use handbrake system and a rear fender brake. One unique thing about this scooter is that it has a cruise mode, which allows the rider to start things up with a kick and the scooter will continue moving without having to press the throttle.

One of the most unique electric scooters on the market for kids is the Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 Skateboard/Scooter Combo. The scooter base is actually a detachable skateboard that can be ridden without the remote controlled handlebars. With a maximum speed of nine miles per hour (or seven miles per hour if you're using it as a standalone skateboard), this device also has colorful light-up wheels and an adjustable height for growing children.

Electric scooters for adults

Adults can enjoy "living life on the go" with this Swagtron electric scooter. Reaching speeds of up to 15 miles per hour, this model includes a triple braking system and LED display where you can go into cruise control mode. For those who don't want the ride to end after sunset, it also includes a bright headlight to guide you after dark.

Another option for adults is the Hover-1 Gambit eScooter. The scooter can reach speeds of 15 miles per hour and has a range of nine miles. Riders up to 264 pounds can be safely supported and still get a smooth ride on bumpy roads and sidewalks. It also has electric brakes and throttle that allow for easy stop and gos. Note: Charging time can take up to three hours, so be sure to have the scooter fully charged before you set out on your next adventure around town.

Electric scooters worth the splurge

The Proton Dual Wheel Scooter looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie. The unicycle style has become increasingly popular with adults because it doesn’t take up much room in an office or home. In fact, the scooter’s foot pads fold into its body to make the entire device more compact and the top of the scooter has a leather strap for easy carrying. It also comes with LED lights on each side for easier visibility when night falls and a limited one-year warranty.

The Levy Plus is for serious scooter riders who would use the device in place of a car to get to work in an urban setting. The scooter is more expensive, but the extra money gets you a better range (16 to 20 miles), higher speeds (18 miles per hour) and an extended battery life. Another unique thing about this electric scooter is that the power source is actually located in the handle bar shaft and can be easily swapped out with a new battery as needed.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!