Over the past year, people have been searching for easy (and safe) ways to travel. From running a quick errand at the grocery store to skating all the way across town, people have turned to rollerblades for a nostalgic means of transportation.

In-line skates provide a great workout, come in tons of cool styles and might just become your next fun quarantine hobby. And just in case you forgot, rollerblades have all the wheels in one line, whereas roller skates require you to balance your weight on four spread-out wheels.

From pastel and light-up wheels to skates with a shorter boot, these are our favorite rollerblades for kids and adults of all ages.

To shop by category, click on the links below:

Rollerblades for women

Anyone who grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s will love buying these pastel rollerblades. They’re a visual throwback that still feel modern. Unlike some skates that are difficult to break in, these arrive ready to skate. You can install a heel break (included with your purchase) to give yourself extra security on the road. Plus, they’re made of vegan materials.

If you miss light-up sneakers from when you were a kid, you'll adore these blades with light-up wheels! Amazon users also proclaim that the boots are easy to adjust and very comfortable to wear.

We love the robin’s egg blue pop of color on these skates, which work well for beginners and advanced skaters alike. Their wheel size is 80mm, making them on the relatively larger side for added stability.

These rollerblades are lightweight, super affordable and look super sharp. We also love that there’s breathable mesh on the boot, perfect for people who tend to have sweaty feet. We won’t tell anyone!

The Macroblades feature oversized wheels that work well for speed, stability and mixed terrains. They’re made of lightweight aluminum alloy so they’re not a pain to lug around. The material is also stylish to boot.

Rollerblades for men

There’s something about these blades that feel like a total throwback. From its tan boot to its thick set of three wheels, these stand out amongst the crowd of rollerblades. Plus, they’re durable and work on a variety of terrains.

This fiery red pair of rollerblades reminds us of a race car or a classic Ferrari. Advanced skaters can get an amazing aerobic workout with these skates, which have a thick cuff that provides ankle support.

These skates are built for moderate speed, so beginners and intermediate skaters will love their maneuverability, versatility and affordability.

These skates have an incredibly short boot, making these look like sneakers on wheels rather than rollerblades. Made with carbon fiber and fiberglass, the skates feel incredibly lightweight, ensuring speed and a smooth ride.

Rollerblades for kids

This wallet-friendly pair of skates have a machine-washable boot, great for kids who tend to get into messes. We love the cute colorways, plus the boots are super adjustable for fast growing kids.

Iconic toy brand Fisher-Price will help first-time skaters get more comfortable with their three-step adjustable skates. You can lock a wheel to help your child balance, set them up so the child can just skate forwards and then the kid can “graduate” to grown-up skating. One pair adjusts from child size 6-12, so you’ll definitely get a ton of use out of them.

Your daughter will be the talk of the town as she skates around the block with this light-up pair. The boots are super easy to get in and out of and are size adjustable, while the wheels glide smoothly on a variety of surfaces.

These black and slime green skates perform as great as they look. Your child can lace up their skates with a bungee enclosure and skate on bouncy, gripping wheels and skate to their heart’s content.

These durable skates from Mongoose has tons of padding, which makes the boot extremely comfortable. Its skinny wheels will also help your child maneuver with ease.

