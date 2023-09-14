Wireless earbuds are practical for many things: boosting your music’s sound quality, blocking out unwanted noise and managing phone calls. But they can often come with a hefty price tag.

You don’t always have to spend major coin to access all of these perks, though. There are many discounted options available to shop right now. Keep reading to discover our affordable picks, from Apple, Beats, Samsung and more — and nothing's over $120.

The best wireless earbuds under $120

At just $50, the JBL Wireless Headphones are the lowest option on this list. But compared to its more expensive counterparts, the earbuds pack a powerful punch in battery life (up to 32 hours), sound, fit and water- and dust-resistance. Reviewers have noted that the headphones work well with Apple and Android devices.

For those who own a Google Pixel or Android, these headphones will become your best friend: they have a built-in voice assistant and pair well with your other Pixel and Android devices. Expect nothing but seamless connection and sound when you use these.

Although this is an older version of Apple’s AirPods, the brand’s second generation is just as efficient (I still use my pair). The set is most compatible with Apple devices, allowing users to access Siri with just speech and/or a tap of a button, share audio with other AirPod owners and experience 24 hours of listening time. To access it all, the earbuds are quite simple to set up: just hold down the back button to connect to your Apple device.

What stands out most about these wireless headphones (outside of their light beige hue and ergonomic fit) is the multipoint connection feature, which allows you to seamlessly switch from one device to the next. Though it's not technically on sale, it's being offered at an amazing price.

New to refurbished earbuds? According to BestBuy, refurbished items are returned products that were inspected and repaired to meet factory standards. (If there’s too much cosmetic damage, BestBuy won’t repair it, so trust that these refurbished Beats Powerbeats are still in top shape.) This set offers 9 hours of battery life, various ear tip sizes, voice assistant and other features.

It's not everyday that Samsung has a sale, so when we see one, we have to jump at the opportunity. These Galaxy Buds2 offer noise cancelation, ambient sound and four colorways. It doesn't hurt that they're incredibly discounted compared to their original cost.