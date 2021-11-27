27 Black Friday 2021 deals you can snag right now for less than $50

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The best part of waking up the day after Thanksgiving are all the Black Friday deals just waiting for you to jump on. Whether you need to stock up on winter gear or cozy bedding, you will definitely find many must-haves in this guide. We've compiled a list of some of the best deals to be had from Target, Walmart, Amazon, Nordstrom and more so you can shop with ease.

Here is a worthy list of home, fashion, tech, toys and beauty products. Find a gift for your loved one or treat yourself to some of these great deals!

Click on the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to see all 27 of our favorite Black Friday deals.

Black Friday fashion deals under $50

Hit the winter village in these cozy booties from White Mountain. Aside from their trendy style, these shoes have Sherpa detailing on the upper and 3M Scotchgard protection from oil and water.

For the extra cold and breezy days, wear this puffer jacket. This classic style pairs well with casual pieces and loungewear. It features windproof and water-resistant qualities to keep you dry during humid conditions.

If you need everyday comfort, this sweatshirt is the answer. The relaxed fit and neutral color will pair well with your leggings, and it even has side pockets to keep your hands warm. “I bought this to wear with leggings and it’s the perfect length,” said one verified buyer.

Match your elegant and casual bottoms with this timeless cashmere sweater. The bestselling top comes in different colors and is one of the top Black Friday deals.

If your belly needs extra coverage, these maternity tights are essentials to keep you warm during your doctor visits. Thanks to their thermal quality, your legs will stay toasty and comfortable.

Save 43 percent on this classic shirt from L.L.Bean. The material won’t feel bulky and is knitted from premium lambswool. One of the best deals this holiday season.

Black Friday beauty deals under $50

Give your hair more volume with the bestselling hair dryer from Revlon. This one-step styling tool will dry your hair and give it that salon-worthy look right in time for the holidays. The red hair dryer is limited edition, so grab it while it's on sale!

If you have an all-day event, get full coverage with this Dermablend foundation. The best part is that it offers quality ingredients, antioxidants and SPF 50 to protect your skin. It is formulated with niacinamide and vitamin E for the ultimate fresh complexion.

With over 6,000 reviews, Urban Decay’s palette continues to lead at the makeup counter. This eye shadow palette offers neutral colors that blend well while providing long-lasting pigment. It’s a classic palette to use for all occasions.

Nourish your skin with this avocado-infused mask. For those days when your skin needs a boost, apply a generous amount for 15 minutes. It will improve dryness and moisturize your face.

Black Friday toy deals under $50

Embrace their imagination and creativity with this LEGO deal. The Star Wars-inspired game will whisk them to another galaxy while they build their ship.

Rated 4.9 stars, this is the perfect fashion doll for the girls that love music. They can channel their artistic soul with this lightweight doll they can carry anywhere. It comes with 25 surprises and music to sing along.

If they can’t get enough of Baby Yoda, this is the perfect Christmas gift. The plush toy comes with motion and sound features. This is a true Disney classic the kids will enjoy.

Fans of The Queen’s Gambit can improve their chess skills with this magnetic chess set. The board features premium-quality wood, and your pieces will stay in place even if you play outdoors during a windy day.

The Y2K favorite tech game is still popular as its predecessor. Now you can enjoy this interactive game with your virtual pet and take photos with the character. The toy comes with six languages and features a starry design.

Black Friday home deals under $50

The beloved Keurig coffee maker now comes in a limited-edition print from Jonathan Adler. This single-serve machine is suitable for busy workers and those that need a quick pick-me-up.

Relax and sleep in with this weighted blanket featuring a 300-thread-count cotton sateen. This is a great gift for light sleepers or people who want to feel extra warmth at night.

Cook your favorite meals with this must-have appliance. The air fryer preheats quickly and will prepare your food while you are setting up the table. It heats to 400 degrees and is sleek enough to sit comfortably on your countertop.

Improve your chef skill with this multi-function pressure cooker. The appliance offers 10 preset cooking functions to choose from — rice, chicken, fish, soup and more. It’s a nice heartwarming gift for new homeowners.

Feel the softness through the night with this bedding set. The hotel-quality bed sheets are so comfortable, you’ll want to sleep through the day. It features a luxuriously soft Egyptian cotton fabric and coordinates with almost any bedroom design.

For those that are always cold, use a heated throw like this one from Brookstone. The blanket is safe to use and comes with a four-hour shutoff feature.

Be the best host with this cheese board set. For less than $50, you can get a high-quality charcuterie board that includes four knives and four bowls. Add some of your favorite cheeses and nuts to this amazing gift set.

Black Friday tech deals under $50

Curious about your background? For a limited time, you can get this DNA kit that will offer a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient and other personal characteristics. All you need to provide is a saliva sample and wait for the results in about eight weeks.

Get good-quality sound with these headphones from JBL. Aside from their wireless feature, these headphones give you the power to make calls or enjoy music.

Save $20 with this Echo Dot that encompasses a compact design and can fit easily in small spaces. The smart speaker offers great voice-control features to play Apple music, podcasts and more.

Connect your favorite shows with this Fire TV stick. The device is a great tech gift for those looking to simplify their streaming experience. It also has Alexa voice control to easily launch content.

Locate your pets and items with this Bluetooth tracker. With the Tile app, you can search for your items within Bluetooth range. Even if you are far away, you can view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. A great tool for those who misplace things.

