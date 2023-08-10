Updating your wardrobe before summer ends just got even easier!

This week, Amazon kicked off an under-the-radar fashion sale that's filled with deals on shoes, dresses, jeans and more wardrobe essentials from its own brands. So whether you're looking for a new slide to take on your end-of-summer vacation or a sweater to get you ready for fall, you can grab it now — and for up to 50% off.

And it's not just Amazon's own brands that are on sale this week; there are plenty of other deals to shop, too. Below, we're sharing 17 that are worth adding to your cart.

Amazon fashion deals for women

Pearl earrings can add a touch of elegance and style to any outfit, but they're too nice to wear for every activity. However, with these affordable studs, you can get that classic look every day without worrying about losing or ruining your expensive pair. Shoppers say they look "realistic" and are "truly hypoallergenic."

When the weather is this hot, you need to make sure that your wardrobe is stocked with good basic tanks, and this pack comes with two. Each tank is said to be breathable, soft and slightly tailored through the waist.

Planning you end-of-summer beach vacation? You're going to want to pack these shorts in your suitcase. Breezy and casual, you can easily slip these on before heading out to the pool or dinner.

For weddings or date nights, these shoes are the perfect choice. They feature a sturdy block heel and padded memory foam insole for added comfort.

The elastic waist on this dress gives it a figure-flattering fit to help you look your best, whether you're going to the office or out to lunch.

Sandal season isn't over yet! And these strappy shoes are so cute, you'll want to wear them long into fall — especially since they're designed with a comfortable cushioned insole.

Shackets are the ultimate transitional wardrobe item. And this bestseller is currently marked down by 50%.

"I love how versatile this shacket can be," wrote one Shop TODAY editor who tried it. "I live in New York City and this find is perfect for those times of the year when it starts out cold in the morning, but is sunny enough by the afternoon that I am sweating."

While these iconic sneakers are typically $100, you can get them now for just over $56. The classic shoes are sleek and stylish, so you can pair them with anything from a dress to jeans. The brand says they run large, so consider ordering in a half size down.

Fall will be here before we know it, and we have a feeling that you'll want to wear these cute booties all season long. They feature a 2-inch heel to give you a slight lift and a memory foam sole.

Amazon fashion deals for men

For chill weekends or workouts, these shorts are said to be a comfortable and versatile option. They have more than 9,900 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers and are currently marked down by 40%.

He can wear this short-sleeve shirt all year long. We imagine that it'd be easy to dress up or down for practically any occasion.

These pants are so stylish he'll want to wear them when he's not on the course. They come in multiple colors and big and tall sizes to fit a range of body types.

The reviews says it all. "Received one of these as a gift and loved it," one shopper wrote. "Found them here on Amazon and ordered four more different colors. The shirt looks and feels very well made and high end. I’ve been wearing the first one I got for over six months — no issues, snags, pilling, nothing."

This running shoe is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, and it's currently marked down by more than 20%. According to the brand, it has an EVA sock liner for comfort, durable support and shock-absorbing cushioning.

Amazon fashion deals for kids

The time to start back-to-school shopping has started. And if your kid's school requires that they wear uniforms (or if they just like to look polished in the play yard), we suggest grabbing this polo while it's on sale.

These jeans are pre-washed for added softness and are made from a stretchy material, the brand says, so he can comfortably run and play without feeling restricted.

It no surprise why these Crocs are a bestseller for kids. Not only are they designed to be comfortable, but they're also ventilated, durable and easy to clean.