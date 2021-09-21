Amazon releases ‘Toys We Love’ list — shop Barbie, STEM and more under $50

If you're a parent, aunt, uncle, grandparent or someone used to shopping for kids, you know it's never too early to start holiday shopping for little ones. You've seen the most popular toys fly off the shelves and trendy STEM games sell out in minutes. Most of all, you know exactly how hard it is to find the perfect gift for anyone who is between those toddler to preteen years.

Luckily for you, Amazon just dropped its annual "Toys We Love" list, revealing its picks for some of the hottest and most giftable toys for kids this year. "To curate the very best recommendations, the Amazon toys team scoured the vast selection of nearly 12 million toys and games in the Amazon U.S. store," the retailer shared in a press release. "Accounting for a wide variety of insights—including customer reviews, emerging toy trends, and new toy innovations—the 2023 Toys We Love list has something for everyone."

In this year's picks, you'll find plenty of inspiration for all those hard-to-shop-for people on your lists, including more than 100 new products from well-known brands like Crayola, Mattel, Disney and more.

“This year it’s been fantastic to see how big moments in pop culture have inspired enthusiasm from both kids and adults for toys, games, and activity kits, and that’s driving a lot of shopping momentum going into the 2023 holiday season,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games, in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. “Collectively celebrating these moments reminds us of how much toys impact our lives and how we want to keep that sense of wonder for as long as we can, during the holidays and throughout the year.”

There's a lot to sort through, but you can narrow it down by age and category while you browse. To make it even easier, we're highlighting some of the top picks from Amazon's list, below. From toys that will teach kids valuable skills to games that make family nights more fun, here are some of the hottest gifts to shop this year. The best part? They're all under $50.

Toys for toddlers

Want to develop those motor skills even more? This hedgehog toy comes with 12 colorful quills, and your little one will work to fit each one into the holes designed in the shell. This gift is ideal for boosting those counting and sorting skills as well.

Your toddler will never want to put Elmo down. The classic Sesame Street character features two modes of play; they can dance along to the "The Elmo Slide" song or follow along to "Elmo Says."

Help your little tot grow their "Squishmallow Squad" with this three-pack of cute plush toys. Each are made with high-quality (and machine-washable) materials to keep them extra soft, according to the brand. You won't know which characters you'll receive until opening the mystery box!

Little ones can explore their musical and audio skills with this play bench. It features a removable xylophone, and the brand says this can help kiddies develop hand-eye coordination.

You can never introduce them too early to the joys of a farmer's market. And, of course, they'll learn color coordination and their fruits and veggies with this sorting set.

Whether they're learning to walk or just always on the go, this activity walker will be sure to keep them busy. It can help them stand, walk, learn words, shapes, animals and play music!

Toys for 3- to 5-year-olds

Not only is this plushie cute and soft to carry around for little ones, but the brand also says it can help children communicate feelings. The plushie is flippable: One side is happy and the reversed side is angry.

This sensory play bin is out of this world! Kids can dig through two pounds of space rock and search for astronauts, aliens and more galactic mysteries!

This may look like a little baker's dream, but it also serves an educational purpose. It features 30 phrases and songs and teaches kids to count while kids have fun warming up some "delicious" treats.

If you have or know a child that can't get enough of craft time, this Crayola tub will keep them fully stocked for months. There are 240 crayons for art projects, coloring books and more.

Get ready for school with this adorable baby doll set. The doll comes with a backpack and worksheets that you can decorate with stickers. Plus, it drinks out of a bottle and then wets, so your child can practice diaper changes!

Little superhero enthusiasts will love this set of their favorite Marvel heroes. Including Iron Man, Black Panther, Spiderman, Captain Marvel, Captain America and Thor, the brand says that each one has moving arms, legs, and head.

Toys for 6- to 8-year-olds

This bubble bath party is filled with surprises. According to the brand, you fill the top of the ball with the included broken hearts and it will reveal a glittering surprise — a unique L.O.L. Surprise Doll!

The science project volcano is a childhood right of passage. This National Geographic science kit allows kids to erupt a volcano, grow crystals, conduct a digging experiment and more.

Barbiecore has been everywhere this year so it's no wonder this doll has made the list. Whether they're already Barbie lovers or you're looking to introduce them to the doll, this Barbie walked straight out of the movie. She comes with a pretty pink gingham dress with matching pumps.

From the live-action film "The Little Mermaid," kids will love helping Ariel transform from a mermaid to human — you just push her seashell necklace!

This tracing pad helps kids create an advanced drawing at a much easier level. According to the brand, the tablet lights up making it easy to see the traceable lines and comes with over 100 images to choose from!

This isn't just your normal remote control car, it can climb walls and ceilings. It features a two modes for the floor and wall and comes with a remote control that allows the car to spin, turn and speed ahead.

Introduce your child to the world of science and discovery. This kid's microscope has up to 400 times zoom and comes with prepared slides of plants, rocks and minerals. Plus, there's an opportunity to build their own slides, too!

Toys for 9- to 11-year-olds

If you remember making string hand designs with your friends, now you can share that with your kids, too. This book features five shapes to try, which include the original cat's cradle, the Eiffel Tower and more. They can break it out with playtime with friends and long car rides.

The brand says this family-fun game is both fun and educational; it can teach kids how to spell words while offering a little friendly competition.

This Lego set has the ability to create up to 10 structures with moving ramps and balls. The brand says it comes with an 80-page book with "crystal clear instructions" to avoid any possible frustrations.

This iconic '90s toy has been making a comeback, and this time with a galactic twist — you can take care of Grogu. In true Tamagotchi fashion, with proper play and nourishment, the Star Wars character will grow into one of 12 final appearances, says the brand.

Coming in over 15 designs, this magnetic puzzle box can turn into over 70 designs, says the brand. Reviewers say it keeps their kids busy and love that you purchase multiple backs for continuous building.

Pokemon fans will love building their favorite characters. This bundle comes in a set of five and features popular Pokemon, including Pikachu!