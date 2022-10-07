From CoComelon to Magic Mixies, 17 Amazon toy deals to shop now — starting at $9

Calling all early holiday shoppers! Your time to score deals on must-haves for the season has come.

Not only is Target hosting its Deal Days Event right now, but Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is just days away. And while we're excited about all the deals that Amazon will likely be offering on fashion essentials, tech and more, we know that parents will be on the lookout for markdowns on one main thing: Toy.

So you'll be glad to know that Shop TODAY has you covered. In fact, you don't even have to wait until next week to start shopping. We've already seen Amazon deals on hot holiday toys from Melissa & Doug, Magic Mixies, Barbie and more top brands.

Whether you're hoping to get ahead of your holiday shopping or just want to treat your little one to something special, we rounded up 17 early toy deals that are worth adding to your cart.

Prime Early Access Sale early toy deals

Parents of L.O.L. Surprise doll fans are going to want to jump on this deal. This popular doll is currently marked down by 72% — bringing its price to just under $9 (its lowest Amazon price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel)! The Runway Diva doll is ready to strut her stuff on the catwalk with all her exciting clothes and accessories, and kids will get a kick out of unboxing all her fun surprises and fashions.

Give them their own special (and secret!) space with this bubble pink castle tent, designed to hold your little one and two friends at the same time. Plus, it's made for indoor and outdoor play, so they can play in the land of make believe anywhere.

If you're a parent, you've likely heard of Magic Mixies. The viral sensation, the Magical Misting Cauldron, was one of the hottest toys last year, and the brand just came out with an exciting new Crystal Ball version. Right now, you can get the new toy for 11% off. Scoop this one up while you can because we expect this one to go fast.

STEM toys are great, because they not only bring tons of fun, but they also help kids learn valuable skills in the process. This bestselling Gravity Maze is designed to encourage them to build logical and spatial reasoning skills as they try different challenges and put together the pieces to build successful marble runs.

They can help Barbie get ready for the day with this closet and accessory set, which is currently marked down by almost 30%. It comes with three outfits, three pairs of shoes, two necklaces and two purses, so they can easily switch up her look.

Fans of "The Mandalorian" can build two of the characters from the series with this Lego kit. Once they're done putting together the 295 pieces, they'll have the collectibles to keep in their room and show off to their friends.

This bestselling art tool has more than 9,500 five-star ratings — and it's currently 56% off! They can draw and paint colorful creations on the board while in the car, at home or on a plane without you having to worry about them making a mess. Once they're finished, they can simply erase it and start all over again.

Kids will get a lesson in electrical circuits with this fun and educational toy! They can create structures and bring them to life with lights, sounds and moving parts by using the included Snap Circuits.

These fun surprise toys are already an affordable pick, but right now they're even more budget-friendly. They open up to reveal cute mini collectible versions of items from your kid's favorite food brands, like Lunchables, Kool Aid, Jell-O and Heinz Ketchup. There are even rare metallic and glow-in-the-dark versions for them to find — but they won't know what they got until they open it!

One of The Toy Insider's hot toy picks for the year, this toy will help kids follow directions and learn responsibility as they pretend to clean up messes around the house. It features sounds, interactive features and even gives fun instructions like "Hop while you mop! Now dance to the left and dance to the right!”

Who knew that playing with rocks could be this fun? Well, with this toy (which was featured on Amazon's Toys We Love list this year), it is. It comes with waterproof paint, 10 rocks and everything else they'll need to complete this fun arts and crafts project.

This JJ Doll is sure to become your little one's new favorite bedtime companion. He's designed to be perfectly snuggleable and to play phrases and sounds (including the nursery rhyme "YesYes Bedtime!”). Don't miss your chance to grab the bestseller while it's 37% off!

This kit is perfect for the kid who is interested in learning more about the wonders of science. It allows them to grow their own crystal varieties and learn about them using the included guide. It also comes with a light-up display that they can use to show off their crystals once they're grown.

They can take Bluey and his crew on a fun family adventure with this customizable car! It comes with a Bandit figure, but it can fit up to four, so you might as well grab the whole family pack.

There will be some epic sleepover parties in your kid's future with this karaoke machine. It's Bluetooth-compatible, so they can sing along to all their favorite playlists. It can also play music from CDs, so you can pop one of your old favorite albums in there and take a turn.

Bring all the fun of a paint-your-own-pottery studio into your own home with this kit. It features kid-friendly equipment, like a pottery wheel, sculpting tools, air-dry clay and acrylic paints to make it easy for them to create pinch pots, figurines and more.

Help them tap into their rhythmic side with this music dance mat. According to the brand, the mat is non-slip and is easy to fold up and store after an afternoon of entertainment. And make sure to click on the coupon before adding to your cart to get an extra 10% off.