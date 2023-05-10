Amazon is having a Mother's Day sale — and these items should make it in time for the big day

Whenever we have to find gifts in a pinch, we always turn to Amazon. With its wide variety of products and quick (and free) shipping options for Prime members, the retailer is one of our go-to spots for finding last-minute gifts that feel anything but.

And with Mother's Day quickly approaching (seriously, how is it only days away?) and the time to find a gift dwindling, if you've found yourself scouring the site trying to find that perfect gift, you're not alone. That's why we took it upon ourselves to round up up some of our favorite Amazon gifts that are guaranteed to be a hit with Mom — and will show up on time for the big day.

Even better, Amazon is having a Mother's Day Sale on its own devices and has marked down products across the board, so all of the items are discounted. And since everything us at such low prices, you should be able to afford to buy a few gifts and spoil her in the way that she truly deserves.

Here, some of our favorite Amazon deals on gifts that should make it in time for Mother's Day.

Amazon Mother's Day beauty deals

You can score 60% off this jade roller and gua sha set. According to the brand, the tools can help reduce puffiness, firm your skin and shape your jawline.

Treat your mama bee to a Burt's Bees gift set! The brand has a variety of different product sets available and some will arrive in time for the big day. This one, for example, features favorites like the brand's foot cream, body lotion, cleansing cream and more.

If you can't bring your mom to the spa this Mother's Day, you can bring the experience to her with these shower steamers. Each one comes with six steamers in a range of soothing and refreshing scents, including lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint and more, that dissolve in the shower to turn her rinse into a relaxing aromatherapy experience.

While the beauty secrets that your mom shared may have helped create the foundation for your own skin care routine, now, she depends on you to keep her up to date on the latest and greatest products. And she's definitely going to thank you for introducing her to this serum. It has more than 91,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that it brightened their skin, improved the appearance of dark spots and more.

Amazon Mother's Day fashion deals

Stylish, personalized and less than $13 — dare we say this is the perfect Mother's Day gift? "Love this set! Always get complements and has not tarnished!" one reviewer wrote. "Bought my mother in law one she loves it."

Your mom can never have too many comfortable shoes, and these pillowy slide sandals are sure to become her new go-to for wearing around the house. "These slides are great!" one shopper wrote. "It’s like an anti-fatigue mat under your feet but at all times."

Help your mom upgrade her wardrobe for the season with this midi dress. With a figure-flattering cinched waist and enough coverage to make her feel comfortable (while still showing some skin), she's sure to wow in this pick.

One Shop TODAY writer loves these comfortable and flattering leggings, and odds are, your mom will, too. They're designed to be stretchy enough for her to move around in but still provide a sculpting effect that will slim her shape so she feels just as good as she looks.

Whether she's gardening, at work or going grocery shopping, she'll love the comfort that Crocs provide. The podiatrist-approved shoes come in a range of colors, from neutrals to bright shades.

Amazon Mother's Day tech deals

Ideally, a good Mother's Day gift will help make Mom's life easier. Because after all she does for everyone else, she deserves it. And this smart plug will do just that. She can use it to turn off the light from the other room, start the A/C before she gets home or even schedule her coffee maker to turn on before she wakes up. According to the brand, it's easy to set up and use.

Your mom may have decided that this is the year that she's finally going to cut the cord — but that doesn't mean that she has to miss out on any of her favorite shows. This Fire TV Stick is designed to plug right into her TV, so she can access tons of streaming apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more to stay up to date with her latest binges.

If your mom is a bookworm, she'll love being able to carry around her favorite titles with her everywhere she goes — without having to lug around a heavy bag of books. This Kindle, which the brand says is the lightest and most compact model, will allow her to easily read any text, thanks to its glare-free, paper-like display and adjustable light and text size. Even better, the battery is designed to last up to six weeks, so she won't have to worry about charging it every night.

During Amazon's Mother's Day sale, you can score nearly 50% off Amazon devices, including the retailer's Echo Show. With an 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color and stereo speakers, Mom can use it to watch TV, make video calls, display recipes, manage other devices in her smart home and more.

Help Mom reach her fitness goals this year with this tracker. According to the brand, it will track her heart rate, activity levels, stress and more to help her get a full picture of her overall health.

This smart bird feeder is the ultimate gift for bird lovers or avid gardeners. The bird feeder has a built-in camera, so she can watch birds eat in real time from her phone and even take screenshots that she can show off later. It will even send her notifications when motion is detected, so she never misses a sighting!

Amazon Mother's Day home deals

She'll love kicking back, relaxing and using this back massager after a long day. It has an adjustable intensity and even has a heat function for ultimate relaxation.

Commerce editor Vivien Moon says that these are the "best wine glasses ever." And since your mom deserves only the best, we think these belong in her cabinets. The glasses come in different shapes to compliment your drink (these are perfect for Riesling drinkers) and are designed to be dishwasher safe.

If she's always wanted to start her own garden, but doesn't have the outdoor space, she can grow fresh herbs right in her kitchen with this harvest kit. It comes with six herb pods — Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint — which she can grow all at once. And she doesn't even have to have a green thumb! The control panel will tell her when to add water, remind her to add plant food and even automatically turn the lights on and off, so taking care of the herbs is easy.

If your mom has yet to add an air fryer to her kitchen, this is the perfect opportunity to gift her one. This No. 1 bestseller is currently marked down by nearly 40% putting it under $100. She can use it to whip up tasty snacks and crispy dishes while using less oil than conventional frying methods.