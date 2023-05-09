Kids, here's what I really want for Mother's Day — love, Mom

"The most precious jewels you'll ever have around your neck are the arms of your children" — wise words once said to me by a friend. Besides those hugs, my favorite Mother’s Day gifts were always homemade; I still have many of the colorful paintings and pieces of pottery my three kids gave me growing up.

But now that they’re a bit older — away at college and living in other cities — I not only look forward to our video chats on special occasions when we can’t be together, but also to the thoughtful presents that arrive at my door. This Mother’s Day, I thought I’d make gift giving a little easier for my kids who live out of state by putting together a wish list of things I've had my eye on lately. And I’m betting all mothers — near or far — will love these gifts, too!

I’m gifting this memory-filled digital book to my mother-in-law, but I wouldn’t mind receiving one myself. It looks like a hardcover book, but it actually opens up to a 5-inch HD screen (with speakers!) that can fit up to 20 minutes of video, 300 photos or a combination of both. All you have to do is upload your selections, and the website will create a slideshow for you, accompanied by the background music of your choice.

Nothing makes me happier than a beautiful bouquet of flowers. My kids know how much I love to garden and how I’m a fan of this woman-owned flower company. This gorgeous bouquet — made up of pink, peach, white and orange roses, ranunculus, scoops, lilies and hypericum — comes wrapped in burlap and finished with a bow. Even better, $10 from each purchase will be donated to Every Mother Counts, a charity whose goal it is to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for all mothers.

There’s nothing I love more than running a good massage gun over my body at the end of a long day — and I'm in desperate need of a new one. This one works on a rechargeable battery and has a digital display that lets you know when it needs charging. It comes with 10 massage heads and 30 speed levels to help you work out any knots. Not only will it make for a great gift this year, but it will also make for a good investment, considering a professional massage costs around $100, and this gun is only $26 (plus, an additional 25% off when you check the Amazon coupon).

After experiencing the Elemis cleansing balm during a spa facial with my daughter, we became obsessed with this skin care brand. It does an amazing job at removing makeup (one swipe takes care of my mascara and eyeliner) and its floral scent smells so good, I almost don’t want to wash it off. This three-piece travel set includes the balm, as well as an anti-wrinkle cream and facial oil, and is perfect for summer weekends away.

I know what you’re thinking — boxed wine? But I tasted this one at a party recently, and it was surprisingly smooth and delicious. The host had everyone fooled into thinking we were drinking an expensive bottle, but she let me in on the secret that it was actually coming from a box. It includes a built-in spout — so, no corkscrew required — and the storage bag prevents air from entering, so the wine stays fresher for longer. Bonus: the box is 100 percent recyclable.

My friend purchased this machine recently, and I saw firsthand how easy it is to use for making fresh noodles. It comes with six discs to help you create different pasta types (spaghetti, rigatoni, bucatini, fettucine and smaller macaroni), and it can even knead bread dough in less than half an hour. What's more to love is that it comes with measuring cups, a storage bag and a tool to make cleaning easier. Since every Sunday night is pasta night in my house, this would be a great addition to my cooking appliance collection.

When my daughter was born, my husband and I started an “add-a-pearl” necklace tradition, where we would add a pearl to her accessory to commemorate special occasions. This well-priced baroque freshwater pearl jewelry piece reminds me of that special gift. It comes on a 14K gold- or rhodium-plated brass chain, which will no doubt look gorgeous against glowing summer skin.

I’m always looking for fun new things to try! We have a family beach cottage on an island in New Jersey that’s bursting with new pickleball courts. Knowing that my kids and many of our friends are hooked on pickleball, I plan on taking up the sport this summer — and I've had my eye on this stylish paddle. It has a sanded texture surface for extra spin control (as a newbie, I’ll be needing that!) and comes with an embroidered canvas case. I’ll leave it up to my kids to choose between the gingham and stripe patterns!