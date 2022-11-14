Amazon just kicked off its early Black Friday sale — and customer-loved items start at $8

As frequent shoppers, we spend most of the year looking forward to Black Friday. The major shopping holiday typically brings some of the best prices on everything from tech favorites to discounts on items that rarely go on sale.

And while the big day is still more than a week away, there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals to be had. Retailers like Walmart and Target have been dropping deals across almost all categories each week throughout the month. And now Amazon has joined the ranks, launching tons of heavy markdowns ahead of the big shopping weekend.

From AirPods to customer-loved bestsellers, we combed through Amazon's site to share some of the best Black Friday deals that you can shop today. While we're still waiting to hear more about the retailer's plan for the big day, judging by the discounts we've seen so far, it's going to be an event that you're not going to want to miss.

Here, 29 Amazon early Black Friday deals to shop now.

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Right now, Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick Lite is currently marked down by 50%. So, you can score the device for just $15, which is its lowest price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. The affordable streaming stick connects to your TV and allows you to access practically endless streaming channels, TV shows and movies.

Surprise! Wired headphones are making a comeback. In fact, they're so popular that Apple EarPods Headphones are currently the No. 1 bestselling earbuds on the retail site right now. According to the brand, the pods have been designed to fit the geometry of the ear for comfort. Plus, the cord features a built-in remote that allows you to adjust the volume, pause and start music and answer or end calls with the press of a button.

Even with the popularity of wired headphones, we'll always love Apple's wireless AirPods as a higher-tech option. They feature Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency mode (to minimize environmental noise) and a MagSafe charging case.

For a more affordable option, you can grab these wireless headphones for more than 50% off right now. The sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (according to the brand) are said to deliver big sound while playing music, podcasts or making calls. Plus, the charging case doubles as a power bank, so you can use it to charge your phone when you’re on the go.

If you’re looking to get in on the over-ear headphones trend, you can also add this pair to your cart for a discount. Along with “ultra-soft” memory foam ear cuffs, the brand says that the headphones feature three modes of noise cancellation: a transport mode to cut down on airplane sound, an outdoor mode to reduce the sound of traffic and wind and indoor mode, which helps dull the sounds of people talking in a busy office or building.

Grandparents or parents will love unwrapping this digital picture frame this holiday season. They can send their photos directly from their phone to the frame and display them individually or create a slideshow of all their favorite snapshots of the family. Right now, you can take an extra $20 off by clicking the available coupon before checkout.

With this sleek Fitbit fitness tracker on your wrist, you’ll be able to track your workouts, monitor your sleep, view your heart rate variability and so much more. Plus, it will provide you with a daily Stress Management Score, which can show your body’s response to stress and offer mindfulness exercises to help you manage it.

In the market for a smaller TV for your kitchen, office or your teen’s bedroom? Right now, you can grab this one for just $80. That’s nearly $100 off its original price! It has the Fire TV experience built in, so you can easily access all your favorite streaming apps and platforms.

Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Treat your loved ones to some much-needed self-care time with this thoughtful gift. These bestselling shower tablets are designed to dissolve in the bathtub and release essential oils, so their shower will be filled with the scent of eucalyptus.

Traveling this season? You won’t have to worry about grabbing travel-sized versions of all your beauty products when you have these toiletry containers. Each one is 3 ounces and are designed to meet TSA standards. Plus, they’re made to be leak-proof, so you won’t have to worry about spills in your carry-on.

This popular mascara from Covergirl is designed to give your lashes an instant boost of fullness and length. And right now, you can get it for 40% off.

This makeup brush set has an impressive average 4.6-star rating from more than 110,000 reviews. It comes with 14 different brushes, including ones for concealer, lips, eyeliner and more, so you can upgrade your entire collection.

One former Shop TODAY writer who tried this bestselling makeup brush called it one of her “favorite beauty staples.” She said that it makes it easy to apply makeup and can be used for multiple products, including foundation, bronzer and blush.

According to experts, argan oil is rich in nutrients like vitamin E and antioxidants, so it can help prevent heat damage and increase shine in your hair. This hair care set, which is currently marked down to under $10, features the ingredient and is designed to help strengthen and repair damaged strands.

More than 74,000 Amazon shoppers have given this bestselling face serum a perfect five-star rating. Featuring ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil, customers say it's been a "game changer" for helping to smooth skin, fade fine lines and improve dryness.

From red wine to coffee, it seems like all of our favorite things have a negative impact on the color of our teeth. Thankfully, you can have them sparkling white again in no time with these 3D Whitestrips. They're designed to whiten your smile in as little as 30 minutes and even have a no-slip grip, so you can talk and drink water while you whiten, the brand says.

Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Don't know what to get your mom or sister this year? How about this cozy robe. According to the brand, it's soft, absorbent and comfortable, so she can wear it after a shower or on lazy days lounging around the house.

For cozy mornings or holiday shopping excursions, this sweatshirt is bound to be one of your new go-to tops for the season. Reviewers say it's "super soft" and "comfy," and it comes in six different color options.

'Tis the season for matching holiday PJs! Select versions of this set are on sale, so you can stock up on cute options for the whole family.

With a memory foam insole and cozy fleece lining, these shoes are basically the perfect pair of house slippers. That's why we're not surprised that they're currently the No. 1 bestselling women's slippers on Amazon.

Get in on the shacket trend and add this bestselling version to your cart while it's nearly 25% off. According to the brand, it's made with a high-quality flannel material that's wear-resistant and soft to the touch.

Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

If you know someone who will never give up their iced coffee (even when the temperatures outside are veering toward freezing), you can get them this ice coffee machine so they can make their favorite brew at home whenever they please. According to the brand, it's super easy to use — just add water, coffee grounds, ice, and then brew!

With this tool in your kitchen, you'll always have a fresh bowl of popcorn for movie nights and TV binge sessions. According to the brand, it uses hot air to quickly pop kernels and can make eight cups of the addictive snack food.

Baking season is upon us, and this electric mixer is designed to make your time in the kitchen easier — whether you're kneading bread dough or mixing cookie dough and whipping cream. Don't miss your chance to grab it while it's just $72.

If you're making the switch from a live Christmas tree to an artificial version this year, we suggest considering this option. The six-foot tree (there are many sizes available) features hundreds of individually crafted branch tips that give the tree a full, lifelike look, the brand says.

Place this artificial Christmas wreath on your front door to give guests a warm holiday welcome. Right now, it's 35% off ahead of Black Friday.

Get a head start on your fitness goals for the new year with the help of this smart scale. It connects to your phone, so you can keep track of your stats and progress over time.

You can finally learn about your ancestry, health predispositions and more with this testing kit from 23andMe. Grab one for yourself and one to gift your genealogy-obsessed friend — the kits are marked down by $100 right now!

Upgrade your home gym with this indoor bike, which is nearly $175 off right now. It has a heavy-duty flywheel, similar to what you'd find in a cycling class, which the brand says provides a smooth, nearly silent and stable ride. And with the adjustable resistance, you can breeze through your cycling session or turn it up to really boost the intensity.