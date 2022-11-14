Amazon just kicked off its early Black Friday sale — and customer-loved items start at $8

As frequent shoppers, we spend most of the year looking forward to Black Friday. The major shopping holiday typically brings some of the best prices on everything from tech favorites to discounts on items that rarely go on sale.
And while the big day is still more than a week away, there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals to be had. Retailers like Walmart and Target have been dropping deals across almost all categories each week throughout the month. And now Amazon has joined the ranks, launching tons of heavy markdowns ahead of the big shopping weekend.
From AirPods to customer-loved bestsellers, we combed through Amazon's site to share some of the best Black Friday deals that you can shop today. While we're still waiting to hear more about the retailer's plan for the big day, judging by the discounts we've seen so far, it's going to be an event that you're not going to want to miss.
Here, 29 Amazon early Black Friday deals to shop now.
Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
Right now, Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick Lite is currently marked down by 50%. So, you can score the device for just $15, which is its lowest price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. The affordable streaming stick connects to your TV and allows you to access practically endless streaming channels, TV shows and movies.
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Surprise! Wired headphones are making a comeback. In fact, they're so popular that Apple EarPods Headphones are currently the No. 1 bestselling earbuds on the retail site right now. According to the brand, the pods have been designed to fit the geometry of the ear for comfort. Plus, the cord features a built-in remote that allows you to adjust the volume, pause and start music and answer or end calls with the press of a button.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Even with the popularity of wired headphones, we'll always love Apple's wireless AirPods as a higher-tech option. They feature Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency mode (to minimize environmental noise) and a MagSafe charging case.
Tribit FlyBuds 3 Wireless Earbuds
For a more affordable option, you can grab these wireless headphones for more than 50% off right now. The sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (according to the brand) are said to deliver big sound while playing music, podcasts or making calls. Plus, the charging case doubles as a power bank, so you can use it to charge your phone when you’re on the go.
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Noise Canceling Headphones
If you’re looking to get in on the over-ear headphones trend, you can also add this pair to your cart for a discount. Along with “ultra-soft” memory foam ear cuffs, the brand says that the headphones feature three modes of noise cancellation: a transport mode to cut down on airplane sound, an outdoor mode to reduce the sound of traffic and wind and indoor mode, which helps dull the sounds of people talking in a busy office or building.
Bihiwoia Digital Picture Frame
Grandparents or parents will love unwrapping this digital picture frame this holiday season. They can send their photos directly from their phone to the frame and display them individually or create a slideshow of all their favorite snapshots of the family. Right now, you can take an extra $20 off by clicking the available coupon before checkout.
Fitbit Charge 5
With this sleek Fitbit fitness tracker on your wrist, you’ll be able to track your workouts, monitor your sleep, view your heart rate variability and so much more. Plus, it will provide you with a daily Stress Management Score, which can show your body’s response to stress and offer mindfulness exercises to help you manage it.
Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
In the market for a smaller TV for your kitchen, office or your teen’s bedroom? Right now, you can grab this one for just $80. That’s nearly $100 off its original price! It has the Fire TV experience built in, so you can easily access all your favorite streaming apps and platforms.
Amazon Black Friday beauty deals
BodyRestore Shower Steamers (Set of 15)
Treat your loved ones to some much-needed self-care time with this thoughtful gift. These bestselling shower tablets are designed to dissolve in the bathtub and release essential oils, so their shower will be filled with the scent of eucalyptus.
Tapbull Toiletry Bottles (Set of 6)
Traveling this season? You won’t have to worry about grabbing travel-sized versions of all your beauty products when you have these toiletry containers. Each one is 3 ounces and are designed to meet TSA standards. Plus, they’re made to be leak-proof, so you won’t have to worry about spills in your carry-on.
Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
This popular mascara from Covergirl is designed to give your lashes an instant boost of fullness and length. And right now, you can get it for 40% off.
BS-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set
This makeup brush set has an impressive average 4.6-star rating from more than 110,000 reviews. It comes with 14 different brushes, including ones for concealer, lips, eyeliner and more, so you can upgrade your entire collection.
Daubigny Kabuki Brush
One former Shop TODAY writer who tried this bestselling makeup brush called it one of her “favorite beauty staples.” She said that it makes it easy to apply makeup and can be used for multiple products, including foundation, bronzer and blush.
Hask Argan Oil Repairing Shampoo + Conditioner Set
According to experts, argan oil is rich in nutrients like vitamin E and antioxidants, so it can help prevent heat damage and increase shine in your hair. This hair care set, which is currently marked down to under $10, features the ingredient and is designed to help strengthen and repair damaged strands.
TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum
More than 74,000 Amazon shoppers have given this bestselling face serum a perfect five-star rating. Featuring ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil, customers say it's been a "game changer" for helping to smooth skin, fade fine lines and improve dryness.
Crest 3D Whitestrips (Set of 16)
From red wine to coffee, it seems like all of our favorite things have a negative impact on the color of our teeth. Thankfully, you can have them sparkling white again in no time with these 3D Whitestrips. They're designed to whiten your smile in as little as 30 minutes and even have a no-slip grip, so you can talk and drink water while you whiten, the brand says.
Amazon Black Friday fashion deals
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe
Don't know what to get your mom or sister this year? How about this cozy robe. According to the brand, it's soft, absorbent and comfortable, so she can wear it after a shower or on lazy days lounging around the house.
Daily Ritual Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
For cozy mornings or holiday shopping excursions, this sweatshirt is bound to be one of your new go-to tops for the season. Reviewers say it's "super soft" and "comfy," and it comes in six different color options.
The Children's Place Family Matching Holiday Pajamas
'Tis the season for matching holiday PJs! Select versions of this set are on sale, so you can stock up on cute options for the whole family.
Ultraideas Women's Memory Foam Slippers
With a memory foam insole and cozy fleece lining, these shoes are basically the perfect pair of house slippers. That's why we're not surprised that they're currently the No. 1 bestselling women's slippers on Amazon.
Beaully Flannel Shacket
Get in on the shacket trend and add this bestselling version to your cart while it's nearly 25% off. According to the brand, it's made with a high-quality flannel material that's wear-resistant and soft to the touch.
Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
If you know someone who will never give up their iced coffee (even when the temperatures outside are veering toward freezing), you can get them this ice coffee machine so they can make their favorite brew at home whenever they please. According to the brand, it's super easy to use — just add water, coffee grounds, ice, and then brew!
Dash Turbo Pop Popcorn Maker
With this tool in your kitchen, you'll always have a fresh bowl of popcorn for movie nights and TV binge sessions. According to the brand, it uses hot air to quickly pop kernels and can make eight cups of the addictive snack food.
Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer
Baking season is upon us, and this electric mixer is designed to make your time in the kitchen easier — whether you're kneading bread dough or mixing cookie dough and whipping cream. Don't miss your chance to grab it while it's just $72.
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Full Christmas Tree
If you're making the switch from a live Christmas tree to an artificial version this year, we suggest considering this option. The six-foot tree (there are many sizes available) features hundreds of individually crafted branch tips that give the tree a full, lifelike look, the brand says.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath
Place this artificial Christmas wreath on your front door to give guests a warm holiday welcome. Right now, it's 35% off ahead of Black Friday.
Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale
Get a head start on your fitness goals for the new year with the help of this smart scale. It connects to your phone, so you can keep track of your stats and progress over time.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test
You can finally learn about your ancestry, health predispositions and more with this testing kit from 23andMe. Grab one for yourself and one to gift your genealogy-obsessed friend — the kits are marked down by $100 right now!
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike
Upgrade your home gym with this indoor bike, which is nearly $175 off right now. It has a heavy-duty flywheel, similar to what you'd find in a cycling class, which the brand says provides a smooth, nearly silent and stable ride. And with the adjustable resistance, you can breeze through your cycling session or turn it up to really boost the intensity.