8 affordable ways to tap into spring's hottest fashion trends

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Last spring, we put our jeans in the backs of our closets and broke out our comfiest pairs of sweatpants in the name of working from home. As spring draws closer, we might be more willing to start investing in our looks once more for a seasonal wardrobe refresh.

After a year of loungewear, it might be hard to gauge what direction fashion will be taking in just a few months. Luckily Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram, joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share all of the trends that should be on your radar this spring.

Chen tapped the creators on Instagram who are helping to set these trends in fashion and beauty. Together, they break down the fads and show you exactly how to pull them off yourself without splurging. Ahead of New York Fashion Week, Chen also took a moment to highlight young emerging designers to keep an eye on.

From vintage finds to affordable makeup solutions, read on for the styles that are taking over everyone's Instagram feeds (and even Fashion Week) this upcoming season.

'90s nail art

Mei Kawajiri, a Japanese New York-based celebrity nail artist whose clients include Dua Lipa, Jonathan Van Ness and Bella Hadid, is behind some of the most viral nail art on Instagram. Kawajiri says at-home nails are making a comeback.

The '90s-inspired pieces in Kawajiri's "Glow Up" collection with ManiMe are reminiscent of jelly shoes and colorful accessories that were once all the rage. These custom-fit press-on nails are made with non-toxic polish and are also cruelty-free. You can save 20% on a new set of nails when you use the code NAILSBYMEI at checkout for the first time.

Monochrome makeup

Shelby Contra, a self-taught makeup artist based in Los Angeles is bringing art back into makeup, using monochromatic looks that are easy yet eye-catching. Though artistic, these looks are wearable and fun and suitable for any skill level, from novice to pro.

This pastel palette is packed with nine pigmented shades that boast metallic, matte and glitter finishes. The mix of pressed powder shadows and pressed glitter shadows makes it easy to create different looks effortlessly.

With a soft formula and heart-shaped applicator, this adorable blush can create light or bold looks with simple swipes. It comes in seven different buildable shades that can be blended with your fingertips for easy application.

First-time lash users will appreciate these no-fuss lashes that don't require any additional trimming. These natural-looking falsies are hypoallergenic and can be worn up to 20 times per pair. All you'll need is lash glue to get into full glam. When you shop through Velour Beauty, you can use the code SHELBY15 to score 15% off the "Would I Lie" style.

Silky yet matte, this liquid lipstick is packed with a warm pigment that completes any look. The smudge-resistant formula also attracts water to help lock in moisture and keep your lips feeling hydrated all day long. A little goes a long way and provides a punch of color.

Kids fashion

"Mommy and Me" fashion isn't going anywhere. Just look to Chen, who's known to do Instagram Reels with her daughter in matching ensembles — or the Black Fashion Council, who are spotlighting emerging mother-daughter design duo House of Aama during NYFW. In keeping with these family affairs, Chen tracked down two trends for mothers and children that are popping up on feeds everywhere.

Matching jewels are one of the latest crazes in microfashion. This set of hair clips is designed for little ones, but nothing is stopping mom from "borrowing" a cute accessory to twin with their little one!

Once you've got your matching bling, it's time to take it up an (adorable) notch and reach for matching masks. Barrière makes chic matching masks in all kinds of prints and designs so you can keep safe in style.

Vintage streetwear

Kia Davidson is not only a self-proclaimed thrifting queen but also a creative and entrepreneur. She's pushing the envelope on sustainable fashion and the sneaker culture space and is styling streetwear inspired by the early 2000s.

Sustainability has come to the forefront of fashion as we steer away from fast fashion. Davidson lives by the motto "Less consuming and more creating & styling!” So she revamps thrift shop finds like jerseys, vintage T-shirts, camo and more from places such as New York-based L-Train Vintage to create a new look that doesn't break the bank.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!