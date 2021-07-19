Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Swimsuit season is in full swing. And if you're looking for the perfect one-piece or bikini to carry you through the rest of the summer, Aerie has you covered.

The retailer has recently resurfaced as a top style destination for everything from swimwear to loungewear, and we have TikTok to thank for that. Aerie first went viral when Hannah Schlenker posted a video wearing the now-famous Crossover Leggings in November 2020. Since then, videos featuring the #arie tag have racked up more than 122 million collective views and feature a range of sought-after styles, from bike shorts to swimsuits.

And if you've been eyeing the Crossover Bikini Bottoms (which have been making waves on the app) or one of Aerie's many chic bikini tops, you're in luck — the brand just marked down all of its swimsuits. Bikini tops and bottoms are $20 right now, so you can grab a complete set or one of the individual pieces to mix and match with styles that you already have in your collection. And don't worry, if you're more of a one-piece person, you can get 30% off those as well. Both offers run through July 24, so you have some time to browse the impressive selection.

To help make things easier, we rounded up 18 of our favorite styles that you can grab during the sale.

You’ll look super chic on your next vacation in this celebrity-approved gingham bikini. The textured material and ruffled details give your beach look a stylish upgrade. Reviewers say that the top runs large, so you may want to consider sizing down.

After the leggings in the same style went viral on TikTok, the brand incorporated the design into a number of other bottoms, including swimsuits. Reviewers say that the crossover waistband on these bikini bottoms hits at the perfect spot on your stomach to flatter your silhouette and provide a slimming effect. Pair them with the matching longline bikini top for a complete beach look.

Make a splash in this stylish one-piece swimsuit, which is currently 30% off. “This fits perfectly, not too snug but not loose, great material,” wrote one reviewer. “I've gotten many compliments on it so far, it is very flattering.”

Keep yourself protected from sun and sand with this rash guard. The comfortable top will pair perfectly with any swim bottoms that you already have in your wardrobe.

Available in four colors, this ribbed bikini provides just the right amount of coverage, thanks to the top’s longline design and the flattering high-waist bottoms. The top is so versatile, we think you could wear it for your next big night out — and no one will realize that it’s a swimsuit.

You can’t go wrong with a classic striped swimsuit. This one is made from a comfortable, textured terry material, so you'll feel like you're wrapped in your favorite beach towel all day long.

This sporty swimsuit is the perfect choice for swimming laps or taking a long walk along the beach. It comes in both long and regular sizes to fit a range of body types.

For anyone who needs a little more support, an underwire bikini top is a good option. This one has adjustable straps and a clasp at the back. Get it on its own or pair it with these matching mid-rise bottoms.

Take your beach attire to the next level with this chic swimsuit. “I say that’s a wrap on ever getting a different style,” wrote one reviewer. “I want this bathing suit in every color. It’s flattering, it’s cute, and the white is not see-through. I highly recommend it if you are looking for something that makes you feel good and look good.”

With a supportive longline top and a flattering crossover waistband on the bottoms, you'll want to wear this swimsuit for every occasion. You can choose between multiple fun patterns, like polka dots or a pink tie-dye print.

With this stylish swimsuit, it's all in the details. And between the textured jacquard material, fun print and the laid-back tie design, there is plenty to appreciate. Whether you sport it at a pool party or a beach barbecue, you're bound to get tons of compliments.

With a high halter neck and a bold floral design, this suit is the perfect way to bring the throwback fashion trend into your swimwear collection. Even better, it's made from 80 percent recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.

