Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Looking to upgrade your denim collection? Well, we have good news for you: Levi's huge Warehouse Event is happening right now, and you can take up to 75% off hundreds of items, from the brand’s classic jeans and jackets to non-denim essentials, like tees and blouses.

The sale lasts until May 14, but many sizes of the most popular items are already selling out, so if you see anything you like, you’ll want to add it to your cart ASAP. To help make your decision easier, we rounded up 11 can’t-miss deals to shop during the sale.

Levi's denim deals

The 501 Original Fit Jean was the first jean — ever. And the style has remained a popular pick since its inception in 1873. This iteration features the classic straight fit and button fly, with modern elements, like raw hems and distressed details.

One reviewer called these “the perfect mom jeans," and we can't help but agree. They feature a high waistband and a bleached finish that will remind you of that stylish pair that your mom always wore.

Flaunt your best assets with these flattering jeans. They hug your waist and hips to accentuate your backside. And along with the snug seat, the pair features a classic medium wash and a trendy straight-leg design. There are only a handful of sizes left, so you’ll want to grab these before they’re gone.

Another iteration of the classic 501 style, these jeans feature distressed detailing using fabric from the famous French textile mill Malhia Kent (known for supplying Chanel with some of its iconic tweeds). Whether you pair them with booties or sandals, the pants are a great choice to complete any casual look.

Wide-leg pants are all the rage right now, and this pair will quickly become one of your new favorites. The denim material is lightweight enough to wear on hot days and the wide-leg fit allows for more airflow than your typical pair of jeans, so you’ll look cute and feel comfortable all season long.

While normally these jeans would cost you close to $100, they’re just $20 during the sale! The cropped style is great for anyone with shorter legs or those who want their footwear to shine. Pair them with a classic tee or a blouse for a complete look.

The 501 cropped style also comes in a plus-size version to fit a range of body types. The classic style can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. Plus, at just $40 during the sale, the price is hard to beat.

Levi’s called its Lot 700 series jeans “the ultimate look-amazing jeans,” and this 724 High Rise Carpenter Crop pair definitely fits the bill. The high-rise fit emphasizes your waist, while holding you in. There are only a few sizes left, so you’ll want to grab one while you still can.

Levi's fashion deals

Levi's doesn't just do denim. The classic brand is known for making a range of high-quality wardrobe staples, from dresses to accessories. This stylish floral shirt will pair perfectly with any of the above jeans, and with a high neckline and delicate details, you can transition seamlessly from the office to dinner with the addition of a few fun accessories.

This versatile button-up can be worn on its own or over a tank, to provide a little more coverage on cooler nights. While it's normally $80, it's practically a steal at the marked-down price of $24.

Denim jackets are a great transitional piece for spring, and you can't go wrong with any of Levi's options. This one, which is just $30 during the sale, features a casual, cropped fit. It's made with sustainability in mind, too, so you can feel good about your purchase.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!