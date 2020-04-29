Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While every high school, college and grad student typically looks forward to celebrating all their years of hard work with a commencement ceremony, this year things are a little different. However, that doesn't mean the celebration can't be just as enjoyable. During this time of social distancing, people have come up with creative ways to make every special occasion just as special as it would have been — from drive-thru parades to birthday video chats.

If you're looking to celebrate a graduating senior, we've rounded up everything you need to make the occasion a success — from yard signs to custom T-shirts. If you're looking for the best graduation gifts that they will actually be able to use, we found those too!

Read on for everything you need to make this year's quarantine graduation celebration a success and one to remember.

Quarantine graduation celebration yard signs

Customize this sign with your own message and photo to let everyone know you're celebrating a special grad.

You can choose the color scheme and message to place on this yard sign, whether you're celebrating a high school or college graduate.

This sign is a current bestseller on Etsy. With over 20 colors to choose from, you can customize this weather-resistant yard sign to your liking — and your grad is sure to love it too!

An upgraded take on the yard sign trend, this garden flag is the perfect way to honor your graduate. Customize it with the color and message of your choice and they'll have a keepsake to cherish long after the quarantine celebration is over.

It doesn't get much more personal than this! These photo signs will certainly catch the eye of those driving by and make celebrating a little more special. Even better, the signs are waterproof, so the images will remain pristine if inclement weather hits.

Quarantine graduation celebration decorations and favors

Celebrating a high school graduate? This photo banner commemorates every step of the way, from kindergarten to 12th grade. You can choose the color scheme for every part of the banner, and can even add glitter to make it a little more festive.

Keep the message simple with this festive congratulations banner that can step up any graduation décor.

You can download this digital photo frame to make graduation photos a little more festive. Whether you use it to frame a photo or print it to construct your own "photo booth" at home, you'll make their quarantine graduation celebration a memorable one.

Create a unique graduation message with these letter balloons. They're easy to inflate and deflate, so you can save them for the next special occasion.

This unique gift may come in handy for a drive-thru graduation celebration. Have participants place their cards and greetings in the box for a festive gift your graduate can open later.

Whether you're making party favor bags or want to give the graduate something sweet to remember, you can never go wrong with chocolate. This large bag of M&M's features graduation messages that are sure to be a hit.

For a pre-packaged favor that is easy to give away, this popcorn sampler comes with 18 individually-packed bags of popcorn in both savory and sweet flavors.

Have your own idea for graduation party favors but want to add your own unique twist? You can choose the quantity, message and size of these bags to help thank those "driving by" in your quarantine graduation celebration.

Quarantine graduation celebration accessories

Give the graduate a crown they can wear all day to celebrate. There are more than 15 colors to choose from for both the fringe and message to suit their style.

Want to give them a ceremony at home? This cap and gown set is available in 12 colors and is even machine-washable.

If they don't want to wear a crown, this "head bopper" is another way they can get festive.

It doesn't get more official than a sash. Let the "princess grad" complete her outfit with this accessory.

Quarantine graduation celebration cards

This artist-designed card is one-of-a-kind and printed on high-quality paper.

For an adorable and timely card, this pug is sure to give them a laugh until you can truly celebrate.

Sending love to a graduate far away? You can customize this giant card with photos from years past and give them memories they can hold onto (literally).

Quarantine graduation celebration games

A fun game for trivia lovers and those who love a little friendly competition, this game will put the graduate's schooling to the test.

Perfect for playing over a Zoom call, this game will get everyone in on the fun.

This game is a popular pick for family game nights, and it's sure to give everyone a laugh on the graduate's special day.

Looking to take the celebration outside? This tower game is essentially a larger version of Jenga and can be engraved with the name and date of your choice — making it the perfect graduation gift.

Quarantine graduation celebration baskets and boxes

This gift has all the sweets they need to kickstart their celebration. From margarita mixers to hand-crafted popcorn, this box is full of goodies they will actually be able to use.

For those with a sweet tooth, this candy basket is a no-brainer. It also comes with a balloon for a festive touch.

These personal pints of ice cream feature congratulatory phrases like "Hip Hip Hooray" and "This Scoop's For You."

This gorgeous bouquet comes with vibrant lilies, roses and more. You can even choose additional add-ons like a teddy bear, balloons or chocolate for a grand delivery.

Share a sweet message of congratulations and send the graduate these custom vanilla shortbread cookies. Add the date and message of your choice so they can open the box to a note that will almost look too good to eat.

Quarantine graduation celebration gifts

This memento has a personal touch, as you can select the option to include the graduate's birthstone on the keychain as well. If you have an extra message you would like to share, you can also add text to the back of the pendant that will be engraved.

You can choose the style and color of this shirt to give them a funny senior class T-shirt that matches their style.

No matter where your graduate is off to, they'll always have a piece of home with these thoughtful candles.

If they're no stranger to screen time, they'll appreciate this charging dock that can charge up to three Apple devices at once — including the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

This customized fleece throw will keep them cozy at home or in their dorm.

Whether they want a place to store all of their old memories or a place to keep the new ones, this photo album contains 30 pages that they can use to their liking.

If they like to decorate with photos, or simply enjoy having physical photos as a keepsake, this printer can transform any photo on their phone into a polaroid in a matter of minutes.

Give them a place to keep special photos with this frame that perfectly fits one graduation photo and tassel from the occasion.

