It's hard to believe November is in full swing, which means it's officially the season of hot holiday sales. Black Friday deals have already started to roll in (and earlier than ever) and we can already see that this is the year for major savings.

Whether you've been sorting through Amazon and Target's early Black Friday deals or holding out for Walmart's upcoming sales, steep discounts are clearly at the top of mind — and we can certainly relate. We've been on the prowl for the biggest markdowns that you won't want to miss out on. The best part? You can grab them all right now!

Below we rounded up 38 deals for under $25 from some of the biggest retailers. From toys to tech, and beauty, get your holiday shopping started at Target, Amazon, Walmart and more.

Early Black Friday deals under $25

In the cold, a trustworthy face wash is just as important as moisturizer. Kiehl's Ultra Face Cleaner dissolves excess oil, dirt and debris without drying out your skin, according to the brand.

Baublebar's Black Friday deals arrived early and you can score this Alice Cubic Zirconia ring and more for less than $20. This style features Cubic Zirconia stones, rounded edges and gold hardware for all your elegant outfits.

If you're looking for some sustainable sales, Girlfriend Collective is the brand for you because it prioritizes ethical manufacturing and sustainable materials. The brand's recycled beanie has a double-layer knit so you can stay warm all winter long.

Whether you or your little ones love the convenience of a PopSocket, you should hop on this deal while you still can. Though loads of PopSockets are on sale for just over $10, this one stands out for its elegant flower design.

It's rare to see eye shadow palettes on sale for 50% off. This is your sign to take advantage of the steep deal. The palette, which includes 18 shades, also includes a Glamour Guide that you can use to master three different looks.

Available in six eye-catching patterns, Vera Bradley's mini travel case is on sale for less than $25 for a limited time. The case, which is made of recycled cotton, includes three pockets and a zip closure. Don't worry if you don't see the deal right away as Vera Bradley will add the sale price when the item is in your cart.

Skinny jeans will always have a place in our hearts – especially when they are stretchy. These pull-on skinny jeans feature super stretch material and a pull-on waistband so you can look stylish and feel comfortable.

Complete with 12 pigmented shades, this eyeshadow palette can help you create a range of eye makeup looks. Plus, there are two standout shimmer shades that make for a bright finish.

Whether you're traveling or just want to give this exfoliating set a try, you can snag it on deal for just $24 right now. According to the brand, it's best for dry, normal, oily and combination skin types.

Want to keep your glow going all winter long? This hydrating serum is on deal for under $25 and can be applied directly to your face.

Know someone who is obsessed with astrology? Gift them this easy-going tee for the holidays for less than $20 with the code SHOPEARLY.

This dressy top is on deal for just $10! Be sure to use the code SHOPEARLY at checkout in order to snag it at this low price.

Whether you need a skin care fridge or want to keep your favorite seltzers in your bedroom, this mini fridge can come in handy. According to the brand, it can keep things cool at 20 degrees below room temperature.

We love finding wardrobe staples on sale! Thanks to a 30% discount, you can grab this sweater in both of its striped designs.

JLab's top-rated headphones are on sale for just $10 right now! They have over 1,400 five-star ratings and boast over 32 hours of total playtime.

Need a stocking stuffer that's a step above basic? This top-rated hand cream is a pick that anyone can use — and is on deal for less than $20.

When it comes to your hair, sometimes simple changes can make all the difference. Reviewers love this brush for its ability to detangle without damaging hair.

Your winter skin care routine could likely benefit from an exfoliator. You can snag this bestselling treatment for less than $25, thanks to a 30% discount at Nordstrom.

It Cosmetics' bestselling mascara is currently on deal for 50% off — and we have a feeling you'll want to grab it now since Nordstrom says it is a limited-time sale.

Stock up on wardrobe basics for the season, thanks to this deal. Since they're on deal for 45% off, you can grab each one for less than $10.

Puffer jackets are not only trending for winter, but they're a functional outer layer for the colder months, too. This style comes in over a dozen different colors and in sizes S to 3X.

We found the perfect pick for the little ones on your list! This set includes more than 1,000 pieces that they can use to construct 10 different toys.

Ahead of the year's biggest shopping event, you can save 50% on a must-have Fire Stick. Featuring an Alexa voice-activated remote, you'll be able to stream all of your favorite television shows, movies and much more.

This cult-favorite lip mask is currently $15 at Walmart. According to the brand, it's infused with vitamin C and fruit extracts to help retain moisture throughout the night.

Multiple retailers are marking down the Google Nest mini, and it's currently under $20! The brand says this device plays music with crisp sound while also allowing you to sync products around the home to control, like the TV, lights, thermostats and more.

Whether you're upgrading your home to smart-control or looking for a gift for someone who seems to have everything, these bestselling smart plugs are a handy gadget to buy. According to the brand, you'll be able to control lights, electronics, appliances and more — all through the Kasa app.

Upgrade your cozy house slippers to these faux-fur slip-ons, which feature a durable anti-slip sole and memory foam insoles, says the brand. They currently have over 37,000 Amazon ratings and cost under $20.

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is marking down tons of products — including this electric blender for under $25. According to the brand, it has 10 speeds that are powerful enough to cut through ice.

Make your home office a little more comfortable with this wireless keyboard and mouse that allows you to type and work with ease. Right now, Walmart is offering it for under $20.

Now is the time to grab a Roku Streaming stick because Office Depot and Target are currently selling it at 50% off. According to the brand, you can stream your favorite entertainment with the help of a voice control remote.

Everyone could use a little nighttime self care. Indulge yourself with this face mask kit that features four different clay masks to target multiple concerns for all types of skin, says the brand.

This grinder not only blends fresh coffee beans, but it also can be used with spices like peppercorns or herbs, says the brand. Save 20% off ahead of Black Friday with this No.1 bestseller!

If you take advantage of this sale, you'll get two Colgate battery-powered electric toothbrushes for only $14, which is a pretty great deal if you ask us! According to the brand, the bristles are charcoal-infused to help remove surface stains and provide a clean feeling.

Make your favorite holiday decor a little more personalized with these mono-gram stockings. Featuring a classic red-knit material, they'll look festive on your stairs, over your fireplace and more. There's even a paw print option for your furry family member.

It's the season of cozy blankets, and who doesn't love wrapping themselves in a plush throw? This blanket comes in tons of colors for any decor style, but please note only select patterns and colors are 20% off.

Your child will be the best barista in town with this play-doh cafe play set. Coming with five different play-doh cans, they'll be able to whip up coffee and milkshakes, and even top it with some pretend whip cream!

Keep cozy around the home this season with this Macy's exclusive robe throw. It comes in eight different colors and is only $15.

Immersion blenders are a handy kitchen gadget or a great gift for foodies. The brand says this two-speed option can blend up soups, purees and more.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 25 this year. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals?

Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com told Shop TODAY that shopping around at many retailers is the best way to find the best deals.

"So many different stores will have so many sales competing that there's a good chance you can find a lower price on something that you want. Be sure to look at retailers you might not ordinarily shop at to see if they have better deals than your tried-and-true stores," Ramhold said.

RetailMeNot Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath also told Shop TODAY that Black Friday tends to be Black Friday be the best day for deals on TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.