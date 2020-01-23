See 2 sisters get new winter looks during this amazing Ambush Makeover

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It’s hard to believe that in just one week, the month of January will come to an end. Maybe it’s the process of getting caught up after the holidays or maybe its the excitement of the new year — either way, it seems like 2020 is flying by.

Before February arrives, lifestyle expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari treated two special women to an Ambush Makeover.

Sandy and Gwen are sisters and best friends and have been to New York City on multiple occasions, but they never anticipated that this time around, they would get a full head-to-toe transformation from the TODAY team.

See the new clothing, shoes and accessories that will help Sandy and Gwen kick off the decade on a fashionable note.

Sandy

This is Sandy's seventh trip to New York City and each time, she has visited the plaza to watch TODAY in person. When Sandy isn't riding one of her horses, she hangs out with her grandkids or dreams about getting an Ambush Makeover — and now is her time!

Blue Moto Jacket

Clara Sunwoo Liquid Leather Zip Jacket

This chic faux leather jacket is lightweight, has a soft matte finish and unique details including rustic gold zippers and intricate stitching.

Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

Available in five colors, this jacket is sure to complement any winter outfit. It is made from quality faux leather, has four outside pockets and includes a belt at the waist.

Distressed Skinny Jeans

Spanx Distressed Skinny Jeans

These Spanx skinny jeans are a bestseller on the site and come in sizes XS-3X. Thanks to the stretch-denim fabric, they are extremely comfortable and easy to wear all day long.

BlankNYC Distressed Skinny Jeans

The distressed look of these jeans will add some edge to your outfit without sacrificing style. This pair of is available for under $40 and they come in a gorgeous medium-wash color.

Snakeskin Booties

Banana Republic Skinny-Heel Ankle Boot

The beautiful design isn't the only standout feature of these booties — they are also made from flexible leather and have a manageable heel so you can wear them during those days when you will constantly be on your feet.

Thalia Sodi Snakeskin Booties

Be bold with these booties by Thalia Sodi for Macy's. If snakeskin isn't your style, they also come in leopard print, black and faux fur.

Gwen

Sandy is a grandmother of 7, loves being outdoors, enjoys gardening and cooks all the time. It's her third time in New York City and she didn't want to pass up the opportunity to check out TODAY with her sister Sandy.

Sequined Top

Clara Sunwoo Shimmer Off Shoulder Top

The gold top picked by Jill Martin is currently sold out, but she recommends this similar option from Clara Sunwoo.

The subtle sequins give this top a fun and dressy look, but the best part is that it's wrinkle-free and travel-friendly.

Shimmer Blouse Top

Add some elegance to your outfit with this $13 top. It comes in six colors and looks way more expensive than is!

Black Skinny Jeans

Ann Taylor Sculpting Skinny Jeans

Feel flawless in this pair of skinny jeans available in a regular or curvy fit. Pair them with a set of knee-high boots or booties, and a couple of gold accessories for a versatile outfit for any occasion.

J.Crew Highest-Rise Skinny Jean

These high rise skinny jeans are currently 49% off at J.Crew Factory. If you don't have a practical pair of black pants in your closet, you'll want to add these ones to your wardrobe.

Suede Booties

Banana Republic Chelsea Boot

The leopard-print boots featured on the show flew off the shelves! If you want another style that will work with any winter outfit, Jill recommends trying these tan suede booties.

Go from the office to a night out with these block heel booties. They have a suede upper, a memory foam insole and are available in three earth-toned colors.

Lulu's Tan Suede Ankle Booties

Made from vegan suede, these soft booties are bound to be a go-to for your winter style. Buyers say they are ideal if you're a person who is always on their feet.

Want to shop Sandy's other style? Find her outfit below!

High-neck Sweater

J.Crew Mockneck Sweater

Cozy up inside or stay warm on the streets with this mock neck sweater. Made with merino wool and alpaca, it will definitely keep you warm during the colder months.

Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater

Blush pink is the perfect neutral complement to a winter wardrobe. It's lightweight, features a rib-knit pattern and is ideal for transitioning from one season to the next.

Deep-wash Skinny Jeans

NYDJ Skinny Jeans

This pair of jeans is styled to sculpt with Lift Tuck Technology. They have a skinny fit design and come in two colors — a faded blue wash and a deep wash.

Levi Strauss & Co. Modern Skinny Jeans

Leave it to Levi's to create a bestselling jean purchased by over 7,300 buyers. People say they are stretchy, not too thick and fit comfortably.

