11 unique and affordable gifts you can create from your own photos

The holiday season is here and filled with the fun of gift giving. You may have shopped the isles of your favorite store on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the shopping doesn’t have to stop there.

Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post joined Hoda, Jenna and Harrie Connick Jr. to show them how you can get more creative with your gifts this year. From shower curtains to fun family games, you’re bound to make your loved ones smile — or laugh — with these presents.

Check out the festive and unique gifts below.

This neat app allows you to turn your photos into coloring pages. This isn’t exclusively for kids — it’s perfect for anyone on your list!

Want some gift inception? Wrap your gift inside another gift — this fun personalized wrapping paper. By uploading a photo and following a few simple steps, you’ll have a roll of your own.

You remember paint by number, right? Well now you can turn the fun craft into an entirely personalized experience. Find this item at uncommon goods for under $30.

Add a nostalgic touch to your tree with these vintage looking ornaments. You can have your photo printed on plywood and turned into a postage stamp that you’ll be able to keep for years.

Love looking through magazines? Check out this option to personalize your own. The Recently app allows you to take photos straight from your camera roll and put them in the pages of a custom magazine.

Make everyone laugh this holiday season with a photo shower curtain. This gift might seem frivolous, but it’s actually pretty practical!

Have you ever wanted a cutout? What about a cutout of yourself? Zazzle allows you to create mini sculptures of family members, friends and even pets.

We adore these PJ’s — and so will anyone on your list! Upload a photo and see your face come to life on a pair of cozy pajamas.

And let's say you're looking for something for the guy in your life. These custom boxers are bound to give him a laugh.

Get the family involved in game night on a whole new level. This memory game will feature faces of your closest companions. You can get this gift for under $15.

A good ol’ photo book is a gift that will be treasured forever. Pinhole Press makes it easy to create one according to your style and preferences.

If you’re looking for something a little fancier, we recommend checking out this custom necklace.

After submitting a photo, you can turn it into a wearable keepsake that will keep the memories close to your heart.

