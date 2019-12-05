11 unique and affordable gifts you can create from your own photos

Jill’s week of Steals & Deals continues! Save up to 83% on cashmere sweaters, luggage sets and Bluetooth speakers!

Dec. 5, 201904:48
By Megan Foster and Kamari Stewart

The holiday season is here and filled with the fun of gift giving. You may have shopped the isles of your favorite store on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the shopping doesn’t have to stop there.

Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post joined Hoda, Jenna and Harrie Connick Jr. to show them how you can get more creative with your gifts this year. From shower curtains to fun family games, you’re bound to make your loved ones smile — or laugh — with these presents.

Check out the festive and unique gifts below.

1. Colorscape App

Colorscape

$0.00

This neat app allows you to turn your photos into coloring pages. This isn’t exclusively for kids — it’s perfect for anyone on your list!

2. Custom Photo Wrapping Paper

Custom Photo Wrapping Paper

$13.99
$19.99
$20.95
$9.99
$39.95

Want some gift inception? Wrap your gift inside another gift — this fun personalized wrapping paper. By uploading a photo and following a few simple steps, you’ll have a roll of your own.

3. Custom Photo Paint by Numbers Kit

Custom Photo Paint by Numbers Kit

$47.99
$26.99

You remember paint by number, right? Well now you can turn the fun craft into an entirely personalized experience. Find this item at uncommon goods for under $30.

4. Custom Photo Stamp Ornament

Custom Photo Stamp Ornament

$29.00

Add a nostalgic touch to your tree with these vintage looking ornaments. You can have your photo printed on plywood and turned into a postage stamp that you’ll be able to keep for years.

5. Recently: Monthly Personalized Magazine

Recently: Monthly Personalized Magazine

$12.99

Love looking through magazines? Check out this option to personalize your own. The Recently app allows you to take photos straight from your camera roll and put them in the pages of a custom magazine.

6. Custom Photo Shower Curtain

Custom Photo Shower Curtain

$49.99
$20.99

Make everyone laugh this holiday season with a photo shower curtain. This gift might seem frivolous, but it’s actually pretty practical!

7. Custom Photo Statuettes

Custom Photo Statuettes

$16.80

Have you ever wanted a cutout? What about a cutout of yourself? Zazzle allows you to create mini sculptures of family members, friends and even pets.

8. Custom Fleece PJ's and Boxers

Custom Fleece PJ's

$55.00

We adore these PJ’s — and so will anyone on your list! Upload a photo and see your face come to life on a pair of cozy pajamas.

Custom Photo Boxers

$39.49

And let's say you're looking for something for the guy in your life. These custom boxers are bound to give him a laugh.

9. Personalized Memory Game

Custom Photo Memory Game

$24.99

Get the family involved in game night on a whole new level. This memory game will feature faces of your closest companions. You can get this gift for under $15.

10. Itty Bitty Books

Custom Itty Bitty Photo Book

$12.99

A good ol’ photo book is a gift that will be treasured forever. Pinhole Press makes it easy to create one according to your style and preferences.

11. Custom Natures Favorite Memories Necklace & Earrings

Custom Natures Favorite Memories Necklace

$78.00

If you’re looking for something a little fancier, we recommend checking out this custom necklace.

Custom Natures Favorite Memories Earrings

$85.00

After submitting a photo, you can turn it into a wearable keepsake that will keep the memories close to your heart.

