Ingredients
- 2-3 large ripe mangos, peeled and diced (for a total of 3 cups)
- 4 ounces water
- 3 ounces fresh lime juice
- 4 ounces tequila
- 3 ounces simple syrup
Garnish
- 1 lime, zested
- 1 tablespoon flaky sea salt
Chef notes
The ultimate sweet summer cocktail — on a stick. Just add chips and salsa!
Preparation
Combine mango, water, lime juice, tequila and simple syrup in a blender and puree until very smooth. Divide into ice pop molds, add stick and freeze at least 8 hours or overnight.
To serve, whisk together lime and crushed salt. Dip the ice pops in the salt mixture and serve immediately.