Mango Margarita Pops with Lime Salt

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Alejandra Ramos
Ingredients

  • 2-3 large ripe mangos, peeled and diced (for a total of 3 cups)
  • 4 ounces water
  • 3 ounces fresh lime juice
  • 4 ounces tequila
  • 3 ounces simple syrup
Garnish
  • 1 lime, zested
  • 1 tablespoon flaky sea salt

Chef notes

The ultimate sweet summer cocktail — on a stick. Just add chips and salsa!

Preparation

Combine mango, water, lime juice, tequila and simple syrup in a blender and puree until very smooth. Divide into ice pop molds, add stick and freeze at least 8 hours or overnight.

To serve, whisk together lime and crushed salt. Dip the ice pops in the salt mixture and serve immediately.

