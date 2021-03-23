IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Lee's Mushroom Bolognese with Rigatoni

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Lucy Schaeffer
Katie Lee Biegel
Ingredients

  • 1 carrot, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 8 ounces white button mushrooms
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms
  • 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 5 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup red wine
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)
  • 1 pound rigatoni
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

    • Chef notes

    I love a hearty Bolognese sauce and the mushrooms give the same feeling but are much lighter. This is great as leftovers!

    Technique tip: If you don't have a food processor, use a knife to mince the mushrooms as finely as possible.

    Swap option: To make this dish vegan, use an unsweetened milk alternative. I've found that cashew milk is nice and creamy.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a food processor, combine the carrot and all the mushrooms. Pulse until the mixture has the consistency of ground meat.

    2.

    Heat the oil in a large deep skillet over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for about 3 minutes, until the garlic is tender. Stir in the mushroom mixture.

    3.

    Increase the heat to medium-high and cook until the mushrooms begin to have some color and have released their water, 8-10 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, salt, and pepper. Add the red wine and cream, if using. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 30 minutes.

    4.

    Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season aggressively with salt. Add the rigatoni and cook until al dente, about 2 minutes less than the package directions. Drain and reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water.

    5.

    Stir the rigatoni into the mushroom sauce. Add about half of the pasta water, more if it seems dry. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese. Serve immediately.

    Katie Lee's Mushroom Bolognese with Rigatoni

    Recipe Tags

    DinnerEntertainingComfort FoodEasyVegetarianEntrées

