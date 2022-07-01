Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons hot and sweet pickle juice
- 2 tablespoons relish
- pinch of sugar
- pinch of paprika
- pinch of garlic powder
- pinch of onion powder
- butter, softened
- 1½ pounds ground chuck/short rib/brisket blend (80/20), shaped into 8 (3-ounce) balls
- 3 large white onions, very thinly sliced
- kosher salt
- 16 slices American cheese
- 4 potato rolls, lightly toasted
- ketchup
- yellow mustard
- Special Sauce (recipe above)
- bread and butter pickle chips
Chef notes
The Gotham Smash is a delicious, nostalgic burger that brings you back to your childhood. There's nothing like the taste of memories.
Preparation
For the special sauce:
In a medium-sized bowl, mix all ingredients until well-combined.
For the burgers:1.
Preheat a griddle over high heat. Brush the griddle with a thin coating of butter.2.
Add the meat to the griddle, leaving ample space between each ball. Top each ball with a generous handful of onions. Let cook for 2 minutes, then using a solid metal spatula, firmly smash each ball into a thin patty; season generously with salt.3.
Cook until the edges are very caramelized. Flip the patties and top each with a slice of cheese. Cook until a crust forms on the bottom of each patty and the cheese is melted.
To assemble:
Take one patty and stack it on top of another. Slide the double stack onto the bottom half of a bun.
Top with a swirl each of ketchup, mustard and Special Sauce. Add a few pickle chips and top with the top half of the bun.