The Gotham Double Smash Burger

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Gotham Burger Social Club
Michael Puma
Ingredients

Special Sauce
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 2 tablespoons hot and sweet pickle juice
  • 2 tablespoons relish
  • pinch of sugar
  • pinch of paprika
  • pinch of garlic powder
  • pinch of onion powder
Burgers
  • butter, softened
  • pounds ground chuck/short rib/brisket blend (80/20), shaped into 8 (3-ounce) balls
  • 3 large white onions, very thinly sliced
  • kosher salt
  • 16 slices American cheese
  • 4 potato rolls, lightly toasted
  • ketchup
  • yellow mustard
  • Special Sauce (recipe above)
  • bread and butter pickle chips

Chef notes

The Gotham Smash is a delicious, nostalgic burger that brings you back to your childhood. There's nothing like the taste of memories.

Preparation

For the special sauce:

In a medium-sized bowl, mix all ingredients until well-combined.

For the burgers:

1.

Preheat a griddle over high heat. Brush the griddle with a thin coating of butter.

2.

Add the meat to the griddle, leaving ample space between each ball. Top each ball with a generous handful of onions. Let cook for 2 minutes, then using a solid metal spatula, firmly smash each ball into a thin patty; season generously with salt.

3.

Cook until the edges are very caramelized. Flip the patties and top each with a slice of cheese. Cook until a crust forms on the bottom of each patty and the cheese is melted.

To assemble:

Take one patty and stack it on top of another. Slide the double stack onto the bottom half of a bun.

Top with a swirl each of ketchup, mustard and Special Sauce. Add a few pickle chips and top with the top half of the bun.

Recipe Tags

AmericanComfort FoodFourth of JulyGrillingSummerEntréesSandwiches

