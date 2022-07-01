The Gotham Smash is a delicious, nostalgic burger that brings you back to your childhood. There's nothing like the taste of memories.

Preparation

For the special sauce:

In a medium-sized bowl, mix all ingredients until well-combined.

For the burgers:

1.

Preheat a griddle over high heat. Brush the griddle with a thin coating of butter.

2.

Add the meat to the griddle, leaving ample space between each ball. Top each ball with a generous handful of onions. Let cook for 2 minutes, then using a solid metal spatula, firmly smash each ball into a thin patty; season generously with salt.

3.

Cook until the edges are very caramelized. Flip the patties and top each with a slice of cheese. Cook until a crust forms on the bottom of each patty and the cheese is melted.

To assemble:

Take one patty and stack it on top of another. Slide the double stack onto the bottom half of a bun.

Top with a swirl each of ketchup, mustard and Special Sauce. Add a few pickle chips and top with the top half of the bun.