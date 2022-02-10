Pro tip: Grits usually take about an hour to cook, so I like to allow them to simmer away while I complete the other meal components.

Grits have always had a special place in my heart because they're so comforting and quickly take on new flavors. And I can always count on pimento cheese to add a robust, smoky and spicy flavor to anything I'm cooking.

Shrimp and grits wasn't something I was exposed to until I began to explore low-country and Cajun cooking during my college years. Now, whenever I'm hosting brunch at home, I always make my version of this Southern classic — much to my guests' delight.

Preparation

For the pimento cheese grits:

Place a large pot over medium heat and pour in vegetable broth and milk. While you wait for it to come to a boil, place the grits into a mesh strainer and rinse with cold water until the water runs clear.

When the broth and milk come to a boil, whisk in the grits and reduce the heat to low. Cover with a lid and cook for 45 to 50 minutes. Be sure to stir the grits frequently to prevent them from clumping or sticking to the bottom of the pan. If they begin to thicken before they've finished cooking, reduce the heat and add additional milk in 1/2 cup increments.

While the grits are cooking, prepare the pimento cheese mixture by combining shredded cheddar cheese, cream cheese, chopped pimento peppers, garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder and cayenne pepper in a large mixing bowl.

Once the grits are soft and tender, remove them from the heat and stir in the pimento cheese mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the fried Cajun shrimp:

In a large mixing bowl, combine shrimp, buttermilk, 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning and hot sauce. Set aside and marinate for 10 to 30 minutes.

Heat 1½ inches of oil in a large pan to 350 F to 375 F. Meanwhile, combine flour, cornmeal, ground mustard, garlic powder, salt, pepper, cornstarch, baking soda and remaining Cajun seasoning in a separate large mixing bowl.

Place a handful of marinated shrimp into the flour mixture. Toss together the shrimp with the flour, being sure to coat each piece thoroughly. Shake each piece and transfer to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining marinated shrimp.

Slowly lower 10 to 14 pieces of shrimp into the oil, keeping a 1/4 inch between each piece. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the shrimp are golden-brown and crispy. Transfer the fried shrimp to a paper towel-lined plate or sheet pan. Continue to fry the remaining shrimp and be sure to continue monitoring the oil temperature in between each batch.

Once all the shrimp are cooked, keep them in a warm oven until ready to serve.

To serve:

Serve the grits warm with fried shrimp and garnish with thinly sliced scallions.