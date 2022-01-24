Ingredients
Chef notes
This is Brian's grandmother's recipe for sciachiatta, which is a Sicilian meat pie. We used to celebrate an Italian Thanksgiving a couple weeks before actual Thanksgiving, and this was always served. We love it now for football Sundays, and I've added some veggies to it to make it a healthier option for dinner, too. Calvin and Oliver both love it!
This is actually a double recipe because it's great to make a huge batch and freeze half of it. This way the next time you want some sciachiatta, you just defrost it, buy some pizza dough, and you're good to go for a quick snack or dinner.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 400 F.2.
Sauté onions, carrots, zucchini, and garlic in olive oil over medium-low heat to soften them but not brown. Add pork and cook until pork is cooked through. Add in crushed tomatoes. Stir in cheeses and mix to combine. Season well with salt and pepper throughout the process.3.
Coat the bottom of a cookie sheet with olive oil. Cut pizza dough in half and stretch one half to fit the cookie sheet.4.
Spread filling in a fairly thick layer on the dough leaving about a 1/2 inch around the edges. Top with other half of pizza dough and fold up the edges to make a seal. Cut slits in the top to release steam.5.
Bake on the bottom rack until the crust is golden-brown, about 30 minutes.