Chef notes

This is Brian's grandmother's recipe for sciachiatta, which is a Sicilian meat pie. We used to celebrate an Italian Thanksgiving a couple weeks before actual Thanksgiving, and this was always served. We love it now for football Sundays, and I've added some veggies to it to make it a healthier option for dinner, too. Calvin and Oliver both love it!

This is actually a double recipe because it's great to make a huge batch and freeze half of it. This way the next time you want some sciachiatta, you just defrost it, buy some pizza dough, and you're good to go for a quick snack or dinner.