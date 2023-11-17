‘Sister Wives’ star Robyn Brown sobs over broken family in exclusive clip: ‘I don’t understand’

Robyn Brown mourns the loss of her dreams for a united plural family in TODAY.com's exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of "Sister Wives" airing Nov. 19.

The reality star is Kody Brown's fourth wife and has repeatedly expressed her desire for the family to reconcile amidst ongoing tension and estrangement.

In the clip, Robyn Brown cries as she looks at the family's property, Coyote Pass, and realizes that her hope of living in harmony with her three sister wives is no longer a viable option since Kody Brown is now divorced from Christine Brown, separated from Janelle Brown and estranged from Meri Brown.

“I’m looking down that mountain and I’m thinking about when we came here and we chose (it). All of us chose (it). We were so in love with this property and being together out here,” she says.

The mother of five laments her fractured family after a tough conversation with Kody and Meri Brown and explains why the loss of their tight family unit is affecting her so much.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives here on this property with our kids and our grandkids and Kody running around like he does and just look at that mound together and be a family," she says while sobbing.

Robyn Brown is visibly distraught throughout the clip and says, "I don’t understand. I don’t understand."

Earlier this season, Robyn Brown and her children spoke about the persistent fighting amidst family members. The mother of five said they were left to feel isolated from the rest of the family since many of Kody Brown's children see her as the favorite wife.

“My kids and I have felt like we got voted off the Brown family island,” she said.

In the same episode, Robyn Brown suggested that her husband's other children would never see her as "anything other than a bad guy."

During a recent episode of "Sister Wives," Kody Brown applauded his and Christine Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, for being warm to him and Robyn Brown despite his divorce from Christine Brown.

“Amidst all the struggles we’re having as a family, I love that Mykelti is still warm to us. She wants a relationship with Robyn. She wants us to have a relationship with (our granddaughter) Avalon,” he said.

Earlier this season, Robyn Brown admitted that she and her children feel like "outsiders" in their own family when the family started fighting about doing a holiday gift exchange.

“It’s just another example of them not wanting to be a family with us, it's been like this from the beginning,” she said.