‘Sister Wives’: Janelle reveals whether marrying Kody was a ‘mistake’

Janelle Brown provides an update on the status of her separation from Kody Brown in the latest episode of "Sister Wives."

While discussing her fractured relationship, Janelle Brown tells Christine Brown that her marriage "is not good."

“I don’t think I really even am married anymore. Kody and I really haven’t had the official conversation, but ... he hasn’t been in my house in like 10 months or something,” she says while hanging out with her close friend and former sister wife.

Christine Brown agrees and says, "That doesn’t sound like you’re married."

In a confessional interview, Kody Brown says that his estranged wife has made it "difficult for me to feel like I’m married to her anymore."

"She’s just constantly going, 'I don’t think we can reconcile.' And I don’t disagree with her, but I sometimes feel like, are we just giving up too easy? I really just don’t know how I would define my marriage to Janelle," he says.

In her own confessional, Janelle Brown shares that she doesn't regret marrying Kody Brown.

"I know that I didn’t make a mistake in marrying him. I would do it all over again. I didn’t think these kinds of things had an expiration date, but it appears that our relationship might have had an expiration date," she says.

While contemplating the status of her marriage, Janelle Brown provides the following explanation in a confessional.

“I don’t consider myself married. I consider myself definitely separate, divorced, separated. I don’t know,” she says.

While chatting with Christine Brown, Janelle Brown provides a definitive update on where she thinks her relationship is heading.

"No, I’m not at all interested in reconciling with him at all," she says.

The mother of six also says she's "not interested in dating."

“I’m not looking. I don’t even look at guys or men.... It’s too much work,” she says.

Meanwhile, Kody Brown reflects on how his life is different after his divorce from Christine Brown and his separation from Janelle Brown.

"My life has changed a lot and it’s been interesting because I don’t really feel like a polygamist anymore," he says. "It’s been 10 months since I’ve been to Janelle’s house. I don’t even know what’s going on hardly half the time with Meri’s life. Now I’ve got all this time that Robyn and I, we’ve got sort of this special life together."

In her own confessional, Janelle Brown comments on Kody Brown's relationship with Robyn Brown, his fourth wife who several of his other wives have deemed his "favorite wife."

"I think Kody's very happy to be Robyn’s husband. One of the things a plural husband is supposed to do is he needs to grow beyond himself. I think for a long time he really tried. He really tried hard. Somewhere along the line he found somebody who thought like him (and) was more like him. It was easy to be with her," she says.

"He should have continued to grow beyond that, to be able to meet the needs of all the other women. I really think for some reason their relationship seems to be really great for him. He seems to be really wanting to focus there more. And that’s great. That’s fine with me. It is because I know I don’t want him to come back," she continues.