"Love is Blind" fans have had a week to process the Season Six finale. Now, it's time to catch up with the cast and unpack all the drama.
After watching a pre-wedding breakup, a rejection at the altar and a pair of "I dos," viewers will watch the cast reunite to address the most dramatic moments of the season and where their relationships currently stand during the Season Six reunion March 13.
This year, the reunion was pre-recorded in front of a live audience and featured some fan-favorites from the pods who didn't get engaged on the show. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have also revealed that questions from fans will be included in the reunion.
TODAY.com will recapping all the jaw-dropping moments throughout the evening. Follow along for updates on everything the cast revealed.
Which cast members are coming to the reunion?
On March 12, co-host Vanessa Lachey uploaded a TikTok video that confirmed who was in attendance for the Season Six reunion.
Jessica "Jess" Vestal, Clay Gravesande, Amber Desiree "AD" Smith, Jeramey Lutinski, Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell, Kenneth Gorham, Brittany Mills, Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre are shown posing together for a group picture in the video.
A clip from the reunion posted on the official "Love Is Blind" Instagram account also revealed that Sarah Ann Bick and Trevor Sova will be put in hot seat to discuss their controversial decisions on and off the show.
Laura, who was engaged to Jeramey before they called it quits during a heated conversation, appears to virtually attend the reunion from another location.
Although Matthew, who was briefly pursuing AD in the pods, is mentioned in another reunion clip, he does not seem to reunite with his fellow cast members in person.
In addition to the stars of this season, the show also invited some "Love Is Blind" alums who will ask questions from the audience. Season One's Giannina Milady Gibelli and Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann, who are expecting their first child together, will be in the crowd.
Season Three couples Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, who are expecting a baby, too, will be there. Season Four couples Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah were invited, as well.
Viewers will also spot Season Five's Izzy Zapata and Season Four's Micah Lussier seated near each other in the audience.
Which Season 6 couples got married?
Episode 12 began with three couples. But, only two made it to the altar as Jimmy decided to call it quits with Chelsea during their final date.
Clay and AD's wedding was shown first in the finale. AD was confident that they were going to get married and didn't seem to have any doubts. She said "I do," at the altar, but Clay was not ready to make a commitment.
"This has been the best process. AD, I love you,” he told her. “I don’t think it’s responsible for me to say ‘I do.’ But I want you to know that I’m rockin’ with you.”
AD later told the cameras that she didn't want to continue the relationship. “I don’t see myself continuing to date him,” she said. “You don’t wanna pick me. Somebody else will. I’m done. My heart is broken.”
Next, it was time for Johnny and Amy's wedding. The couple, who were solid throughout the entire season and barely argued, emphatically said "I do" at the altar.
"I love your soul,” she gushed during her vows. “And I’m excited for what’s next.”
After the ceremony, Johnny cheered, "I found my partner. I found her. I didn’t think I was gonna ever find her at all. Mrs. Cortes-McIntyre."
They danced during their reception as their friends and family celebrated their love story.
How to watch the 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion
Following a similar format to last season, the "Love Is Blind" Season Six reunion has been pre-recorded. However, this time hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be grilling the cast in front of a live audience.
The reunion will be released on Netflix Wednesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.
The taped show arrives a week after the weddings episode where viewers discovered which Season Six couples decided to get married.