On March 12, co-host Vanessa Lachey uploaded a TikTok video that confirmed who was in attendance for the Season Six reunion.

Jessica "Jess" Vestal, Clay Gravesande, Amber Desiree "AD" Smith, Jeramey Lutinski, Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell, Kenneth Gorham, Brittany Mills, Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre are shown posing together for a group picture in the video.

Jess, Clay AD Smith return to discuss the Season Six drama. Netflix

A clip from the reunion posted on the official "Love Is Blind" Instagram account also revealed that Sarah Ann Bick and Trevor Sova will be put in hot seat to discuss their controversial decisions on and off the show.

Laura, who was engaged to Jeramey before they called it quits during a heated conversation, appears to virtually attend the reunion from another location.

Although Matthew, who was briefly pursuing AD in the pods, is mentioned in another reunion clip, he does not seem to reunite with his fellow cast members in person.

In addition to the stars of this season, the show also invited some "Love Is Blind" alums who will ask questions from the audience. Season One's Giannina Milady Gibelli and Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann, who are expecting their first child together, will be in the crowd.

Season Three couples Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, who are expecting a baby, too, will be there. Season Four couples Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah were invited, as well.

Viewers will also spot Season Five's Izzy Zapata and Season Four's Micah Lussier seated near each other in the audience.