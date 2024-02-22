Love triangles are nothing new on "Love Is Blind," but Laura, Jeramey and Sarah Ann give new meaning to the phrase "it's complicated" in season six of the Netflix dating series.

From the beginning, Jeramey forms strong connections with both women, but ultimately decides to propose to Laura. The newly engaged couple then goes on a group honeymoon and moves in together as part of the dating experiment.

Alas, Jeramey's connection with Sarah Ann seems to loom over his relationship with Laura, and the two hash things out in an intense fight in Episode Nine before ultimately breaking up.

Viewers will have to wait until Feb. 28 to see Episodes 10 and 11 and the fallout of their fight, but we're holding you over in the meantime by recapping Jeramey and Laura's ill-fated love story.

Jeramey falls for Laura and Sarah Ann in the pods

From the get-go, Jeramey and Laura share witty banter in the dating pods. She teases him about his penchant for Hawaiian shirts, they joke about his "horrible sleep apnea" and they envision their perfect Christmas together.

"Laura's my number one right now. (It) sounds super cheesy but she just feels like she's been around forever, even though we met days ago, which is insane," he says early on in season six.

However, Jeramey also has a similar dynamic with Sarah Ann, and they talk about their strong sexual tension during a date in the pods.

"Sarah's kind of like in a similar boat (to Laura) but she brings a different type of energy ... It's like an edginess to it. She's kind of the wild card right now," he says in a confessional interview.

When he was 19 years old, Jeramey lost his father, and he tells Sarah Ann that he'd love to take her to his grave if they end up together. She's touched by the gesture and asks if he's said that to anyone else in the pods. He says she's the only one so far.

Laura starts to feel a little antsy when Sarah Ann declares to the other women that she sees herself marrying Jeramey in episode four. In their next date, Laura wastes no time telling Jeramey how strongly she feels about him.

“It’s just you for me and that’s it. And I know that’s a lot to put on you becuase you’re dating other people and that might seem very unfair,” she says.

During the episode, Jeramey acknowledges that he’s also falling for Laura.

Jeramey and Laura get engaged

Jeramey and Laura after they meet for the first time. Netflix

In his next date with Sarah Ann, Jeramey breaks things off but struggles to offer an explanation as to why he chose Laura over her.

“I don’t have any negative things to say about what we have had. Literally, I think you are an amazing person and I think the world of you,” he says.

Back in the women's living quarters, Sarah Ann tells Laura that she's the one Jeramey chose, and Laura admits that she thought it was going to be Sarah Ann.

"While Sarah was amazing in all of her own ways — I have nothing bad to say about her — Laura is like my forever person. Laura is the person for me. I genuinely think that she and I have a better connection than anybody I've ever met. I can visualize a life with her. That's easy," he says in a confessional interview.

In their next date, Jeramey proposes to Laura and says that the dating experiment "started off kind of like a fun game" but turned "more and more serious" as he got to know her.

“And now we’re sitting here at this point, making life decisions. I decided last night that you were the person for me,” he says.

Laura accepts his proposal and soon meets her new fiancé in person for the first time.

Jeramey and Laura go on their honeymoon

Jeramey and Laura during happier times. Netflix

When the couples embark on their group honeymoon, Jeramey and Laura's physical compatibility is on full display. But things get tense during a group outing when Jeramey tells his female castmate AD that Laura suggested that he flick her chest in a motion that's referred to as "bean dip" in the episode.

AD and her fiancé Clay laugh about the situation, but it's clear that they don't find it terribly funny. Jeramey quickly defends himself and says, “No, she told me to do it to you and I was like, ‘I’m gonna get f------ canceled.’”

While talking privately with AD, Laura insists that Jeramey should never have mentioned "bean dip" in the first place.

“Well, Jeramey’s in the wrong for even bringing it up cause it was a literal joke,” she says.

The next morning, Laura tells Jeramey the situation was "triggering" for her and reminded her of other times where she might've been "embarrassed" by her significant other.

Jeramey admits that he could've handled the situation better and apologizes for being cold to Laura when they got back to their hotel room.

“Am I gonna be perfect? No. I'm gonna f--- up. But if I f--- up, I need to handle it a hell of a lot better than I handled it last night because you didn't deserve the silent treatment that you got last night. And I know that's not the way to handle s---. And I knew that, and I still did it and it was wrong. And all I can do is just fix it,” he says.

Laura admits that the situation makes her question if they should get married, but she and Jeramey ultimately patch things up before going back home to Charlotte.

Jeramey and Laura move in together

Jeramey and Laura after their first in-person interaction. Netflix

During their honeymoon, Jeramey tells his castmate Amy that he’d like to meet Sarah Ann at some point. “I would still be friends with her outside this,” he says.

Shortly after Jeramey and Laura return home from their honeymoon, Sarah Ann sends Jeramey a message that Laura finds inappropriate. During a night out with her castmate Jess, Laura reads the message Sarah Ann sent to Jeramey via Instagram: "Glad to see you’re home. I wanted to reach out and thank you for the experience we shared together. Getting to know you, opening up to you, meant so much. I genuinely hope you’re happy. If there’s ever a chance your mind is shifting in your choice, I would love the opportunity to meet you, regardless of whatever way you go."

The couple has a fight that leads to their breakup

In episode nine, Laura confronts Jeramey after he gets home around 5 a.m. after a night out. Since local bars close at 2 a.m., she's curious to know where he spent the rest of the evening.

Jeramey explains that Sarah Ann ended up at the same location where he and his friends were and she walked over, gave him a hug then walked away. He could sense that she was still mad about their breakup and decided to talk things out.

"You could’ve easily prevented all of this b------- had you just responded appropriately when she DM’ed you," Laura says. "But no, you did nothing. You followed her back. You haven’t taken any initiative to shut this s--- down. So I’m just supposed to trust that you just supposedly had this lovely conversation where you did nothing but shut it down when you could’ve done that weeks ago."

Laura makes it clear that she believes Jeramey kept the door "at least a little bit cracked open" for Sarah Ann. Jeramey had previously given his fiancé access to his phone's location and suggests that that means she should trust him, all while insisting that he was in a bar's parking lot overnight.

When Laura corners him to admit that he left the bar with Sarah Ann, Jeramey says, "I don't want to talk about that right this second."

Laura then says that she checked his location and saw that he was somewhere in the area of their town where Sarah Ann lives.

“I literally knew. I knew when I woke up at 5 a.m. this morning. I was like, 'I would f------ bet my bottom dollar that you were with Sarah Ann," she says.

As the episode comes to a close, Laura gets up, says "I want out" and walks away.