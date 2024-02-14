Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season Six of "Love Is Blind."

On "Love Is Blind," contestants can't see what their potential romantic partners look like. That's sort of the point. Still, they often try to describe their appearances for each other.

Chelsea Blackwell, a contestant from Season 6, tells Jimmy Presnell, one of her prospects, that she's often told she looks like a notable celebrity: Megan Fox.

A flight attendant, Chelsea says she gets told "all the time" that she looks like the actor when on flights. "It's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes," she says. "But I don't see it, so don't get excited."

"I don't even know if it's (Machine Gun Kelly's) wife or his fiancée," she says, not mentioning Fox's name, instead allowing Jimmy to fill in the blank. "You're saying you look like Megan Fox?" Jimmy says, smiling. She continues, "It's only because I have light eyes and dark hair."

Jimmy seems excited about this comparison, asking, "Can we get married?" Fans, online, seemed to think this was a "deciding factor" for him.

When Jimmy and Chelsea eventually get engaged and he comes face-to-face with his fiancée, he doesn't quite agree with her assessment. In fact, the episode title — "She Lied to Me" — is a direct quote of Jimmy's.

Chelsea from "Love Is Blind" compared to Megan Fox. Netflix / Getty Images

"She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day it doesn't really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that," he tells the camera.

Sitting side-by-side after their first meeting, Jimmy tells Chelsea she was “gorgeous.” She asks if she was what he expected. “Um, you told me a thousand things," he says.

Online, viewers recall the moment that "Love Is Blind" Season Four cast member Zack Goytowski told his short-lived fiancée Irina Solomonova she looked like Megan Fox.

"Another season of selling the Megan Fox fantasy in the pods," one X user wrote.

Viewers questioned Chelsea's strategy, and that comparing yourself to Megan Fox was raising the bar too high.

"Even if I been told a million times that I looked like Megan Fox…I ain’t no Megan Fox. That sets the bar to a level ain’t nobody reaching….and now everybody gonna be disappointed," one X user wrote.

Jimmy's reaction to Chelsea is also under scrutiny, with people wondering what it bodes for the rest of their relationship.

The first six episodes of "Love Is Blind" Season Six are out, with more to follow, including updates in Jimmy and Chelsea's relationship.