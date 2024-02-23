Netflix announces date, time of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 reunion

Netflix has announced details for the “Love Is Blind” Season Six reunion, and it looks like fans will have to wait a bit to see the cast come together and break down the season’s most intense moments.

On Feb. 23, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey revealed the date and time of the reunion in a YouTube video filmed on the show’s set.

In the clip, the couple read from a script and take notes to prepare for their sit down with the cast.

Vanessa Lachey lists some of the contestants fans can expect to see, like AD, Brittany, Clay, Jimmy and Chelsea.

“There’s so much to ask. And America and the world will be watching,” Nick Lachey says, possibly a playful jab at contestant Matthew who frequently referenced being on camera during his time on the show.

“You know who has the best questions?” Vanessa Lachey asks.

They both respond, in unison, “The fans!”

Vanessa Lachey then encourages the show's devoted fan base to share who they want to see make an appearance at the reunion and what questions they want to hear.

When is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion?

The final seconds of the video reveal that the “Love Is Blind” reunion will air on Netflix Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Netflix teased that the upcoming tell-all will be “unlike any other we’ve had in previous seasons.”

What to expect from the reunion

The streaming giant said the Season Six reunion will be filmed in front of a live audience and feature special guests.

Season Four was also recorded with an audience in attendance and was supposed to be live until technical difficulties caused the show to be delayed for hours. Fans voiced their frustrations with funny memes on social media at the time. When the episode finally arrived, the reunion continued to generate of conversation on social media as viewers called out Nick and Vanessa Lachey for some “biased” questions. Vanessa Lachey also sparked backlash for asking the Season Four couples intimate questions about starting a family.

For Season Five, “Love Is Blind” opted to avoid another mishap and instead filmed in advance. Fans seemed less enthused to hear updates about the couples and Netflix skipped an “After the Altar” special for the cast.

But with major storylines in Season Six, like the love triangle between Jeramey, Sarah Ann and Laura and the explosive arguments between Chelsea and Jimmy, fans have been invested on social media and will surely want to know where the couples stand now.

The new fan element Vanessa Lachey announced will likely ensure that all of the dramatic moments from the season, such as the bean dip fiasco and Jess’s relationship with Jimmy, will be addressed in a few weeks.

Before then, viewers get to see the remaining Season Six couples continue to work out their issues and prepare for their nuptials in episodes 10 and 11, out Feb. 28. The season finale, also known as the “weddings episode,” will arrive on Netflix March 6.