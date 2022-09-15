In February 2020, Netflix released its first season of “Love Is Blind.” Two years later, the series has become a reality TV phenomenon that has produced actual couples — but who is still together as of 2022?

Seasons One and Two followed groups of singles looking for love. To find it, they had to get to communicate with potential suitors through pods and then get engaged without knowing what their partner looked like.

So far, 12 couples have left the pods engaged. However, not every couple made it to the finale intact. From there, some choose to break up on their wedding day, in front of their friends and family, and others break up once the cameras stop rolling.

The concept of the series and its low success rate have raised the eyebrows of some viewers who question if the show can really help single people find love.

Despite the criticism, there have indeed been enduring relationships that have come from the show.

Ahead of the second season of the “After the Altar” special, out September 19 — which updates viewers on the most recent group of couples – check out the current relationship status of all the contestants who have gotten engaged on “Love Is Blind.”

Season 1 Couples

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton. NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What happened on the show: The Hamiltons are one of the most beloved couples to come from “Love Is Blind.” Although Speed Hamilton expressed a couple doubts throughout the season, her connection with Hamilton was undeniable. The season ended with them saying “I do.”

Relationship status: They are still together. They spoke about being madly in love in their “After the Altar” special and they gush about their relationship on Instagram.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett attends Netflix's Love is Blind VIP viewing party. Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for Netflix

What happened on the show: Pike and Barnett had a rocky start on their season. Barnett initially flirted with contestant Jessica Batten in the pods and later the couple had difficult conversations about their finances. They worked through their problems and tied the knot in Season One.

Relationship status: They are still together, though continued to be involved with drama during the “After the Altar” special.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Netflix

What happened on the show: The bond between Jack and Morton quickly fizzled. They had an explosive argument during the couples’ getaway to Mexico. Morton took off her ring and the two went their separate ways after the spat.

Relationship status: They broke up and a reconciliation does not seem in the cards. Morton apologized for his behavior during the reunion, but he later rehashed their disagreement during “After the Altar.”

Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "The Hunt". Rachel Luna / Getty Images

What happened on the show: Gibelli proposed to Powers in the pod and the two seemed to have a solid foundation. But, after constant bickering, Powers broke up with Gibelli at the altar. She left the venue and ran through the woods in her wedding dress, sobbing. During the reunion, Powers and Gibelli shocked viewers when they revealed they were giving their relationship a second chance.

Relationship status: They broke up. Most of the drama at the “After the Altar” special involved Gibelli and Powers disagreeing about him bringing “Too Hot to Handle” cast member Francesca Farago as a date to the “Love Is Blind” reunion party. Gibelli is now dating “The Bachelorette” star Blake Horstmann.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Netflix

What happened on the show: Batten and Cuevas got engaged despite Batten having lingering feelings for Barnett. The two faced difficulties, with their 10-year age gap often coming up in conversation (Batten, a decade older than Cuevas, felt they were in different stages). Batten ending her engagement with Cuevas on their wedding day.

Relationship status: They broke up. Batten and Cuevas are both happily in new relationships. Batten previously announced that she was engaged to fiancé, Benjamin McGrath. Meanwhile, Cuevas has welcomed two boys with wife Aubrey Cuevas. US Weekly reports that the two married on Sept. 4.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

@kennybarnes11 via Instagram, Netflix

What happened on the show: Throughout Season One, Chase and Barnes were not featured as much as the other couples. Their connection appeared to be solid, though Chase spoke about a lack of passion.

Relationship status: They broke up. Chase decided to break up with Barnes at the altar. After she left, he gave a speech to her family and thanked them for coming. Now, Chase has expanded her business and hosts a podcast. Kenny and his wife Alexandra Garrison tied the knot in April.

Season 2 Couples

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Netflix

What happened on the show: In early scenes on "Love Is Blind," Chatterjee tried to guess contestants’ weights in the pods by asking the women if he would be able to pick them up. From there, though, he seemed to open up and become more likable after he proposed to Vempati. Throughout the season, Chatterjee told multiple contestants that he doubted his physical chemistry with Vempati, but he did not share his concerns with Vempati.

Relationship status: They broke up. At their wedding, Vempati ended her relationship with Chatterjee. "I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say ‘no,’” she said. During the reunion, Chatterjee made excuses for his behavior on the show and started a feud with “Love Is Blind” co-host Nick Lachey. He does not appear in the trailer for the upcoming “After the Altar,” but a few scenes suggest that sparks are flying between Vempati and fellow Season Two alum Kyle Abrams.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Adrian S. Burrows / Netflix

What happened on the show: Ruhl and Thompson were the first pair to get engaged and say “I do” during the finale. There was some tension in their relationship as the two wondered if their lifestyles were too different. But they agreed to get married. “As you’ve unfortunately come to learn, I am the most indecisive person in the world,” Ruhl told Thompson during her vows. “And the only clear decision that I’ve ever had has been you. I do, absolutely.”

Relationship status: They broke up. In August, Ruhl filed for divorce, per documents obtained by TODAY show. Ruhl and Thompson have not publicly spoken about their separation. The dissolution of their marriage could be addressed in Season Two of “After the Altar.”

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Netflix

What happened on the show: Jansen and Lee seemed like they were one of the couples that were guaranteed to walk away from the show as husband and wife. But, Lee revealed on their wedding day that she had a fight with Jansen the night before.

Relationship status: They broke up. At the altar, Lee told him they had to work through their issues and that she could not marry him. Jansen confronted Lee outside of the venue and walked away from the conversation. Based on the “After the Altar” trailer, it appears they are still not on speaking terms. Lee says she has a problem with Jansen’s lying in one clip. Shaina Hurley — who also formed a connection with Jansen in the pods — appears to be involved in their feud.

Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata

Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Netflix

What happened on the show: Both Perez and Zapata were unsure about the stability of their relationship throughout the season. Zapata’s sister voiced her skepticism after meeting the couple and did not attend their wedding.

Relationship status: They broke up. After sharing their vows, Perez revealed that he could not marry Zapata. They left the door open for a potential reconciliation, but they officially separated by the time the reunion was filmed. In a snippet from the “After the Altar” trailer, Zapata wipes away tears as she speaks about Perez moving on.

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Adam Rose / Netflix

What happened on the show: Jones and McNeely’s relationship began on shaky ground. Jones originally wanted to propose to Zapata, but she rejected him. He later popped the question to McNeely and she said “yes.” They grew closer throughout the season, but McNeely repeatedly wondered if she was a second option for Jones.

Relationship status: They broke up. In August, McNeely and Jones released a joint statement on Instagram that announced they were filing for a divorce. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay,” they wrote. “Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley

Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Patrick Wymore / Netflix

What happened on the show: Abrams was convinced that his connection with Hurley was unbreakable, but she was not as sure. Hurley had formed a relationship with Jansen in the pods, but she still accepted Abrams’ proposal. Days later, Hurley left Abrams during their vacation in Mexico and returned to the United States alone. After introducing Abrams to her family, she realized their views on religion and other core values were too difficult to overcome.

Relationship status: They broke up. Hurley and Abrams split following an intense conversation on the Chicago Riverwalk about their beliefs. Abrams’ budding romance with Vempati will be featured in “After the Altar.” Hurley’s recent nuptials with husband Christos Lardakis will also be addressed.