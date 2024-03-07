Are Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell of ‘Love Is Blind’ still together now?

Season Six of "Love Is Blind" is ripe with love triangles. Contestant Chelsea Blackwell is involved in not one but two of them.

The flight attendant and event planner finds herself vying for Jimmy Presnell's attention at the same time as her co-star Jess Vestal is falling for him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also has strong feelings for Trevor Sova, who finds himself competing with Jimmy for Chelsea's affection.

The Feb. 28 episode rounds out what happens between Chelsea and Jimmy after they get engaged. Read on for a recap of their relationship — and how it ends in the finale.

In the pods

Jimmy and Chelsea connect in the dating pods

Early on, Jimmy and Chelsea discover that they have a lot in common. For instance, he wants to travel more and she's a flight attendant. Their conversations flow with banter aplenty.

When Chelsea says people think she looks like Megan Fox, Jimmy is highly intrigued and jokes, "Can we get married?"

Chelsea tells Jimmy she’s divorced

Chelsea decides to tell Jimmy she’s divorced during one of their first few dates. She explains that she got married to her high school sweetheart when she was 18 years old and says they were together for almost five years.

Jimmy doesn’t seem to be too intimidated by the news, but he also doesn't seem to want to talk about it much.

“I’m good. It’s a good thing that you told me and I’m not judging you for that. And I’m just trying to figure out how to change the subject. I don’t want to lead you in the wrong direction. I want to collect my thoughts. Is that OK?” he says.

Jess, Jimmy and Chelsea Courtesy Netflix

Chelsea starts crying and explains that she was nervous to share this news with Jimmy. He elaborates on what he’s been trying to articulate.

“I don’t want you to think negative about it. I just don’t want to lead anybody in the wrong direction cause I tend to catch feelings really fast,” he says.

“Yeah, I do too. You’re not gonna like everyone and that’s OK,” Chelsea replies.

“That’s the exact opposite of what I’m trying to tell you right now,” he says.

On their next date, the couple bounces back pretty quickly and acknowledges that emotions were running high in their last conversation.

Chelsea also develops a connection with Trevor

Jimmy, Chelsea and Trevor Courtesy Netflix

While she’s exploring her feelings for Jimmy, Chelsea is also falling for Trevor. Trevor declares his love for Chelsea, but she doesn’t reciprocate his feelings verbally.

While chatting in the men's living quarters, Jimmy and Trevor talk about how they're both falling for the same woman. Chelsea also addresses it during one of her dates with Jimmy.

“This is a weird process. We’re all adults. We need to express how we feel to certain people and you know, we’re all here for a reason. It just sucks hurting people,” she says and gets emotional. “I just feel really sad making someone else sad.”

Jimmy declares his love for Chelsea

One day, Jimmy has a tense conversation with Jess about the state of their relationship. During his next date with Chelsea, he seems to have made a decision about who he wants to end up with at the end of the dating experiment.

When he tells Chelsea he loves her, she's pleasantly surprised.

"I'm gonna throw up. I did not expect that," she says and explains that she thought he was going to break up with her.

Chelsea is thrilled but still feels guilty about potentially breaking Trevor's heart if she ends up with Jimmy. Things get complicated when Trevor tells Chelsea she's "the only person I would even consider still talking to" at this point.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. I just pray that it works out,” she says in a confessional interview while reflecting on her love triangle.

Chelsea and Jimmy get engaged

Torn between Jimmy and Trevor, Chelsea must decide which guy is right for her. She ultimately chooses Jimmy and accepts his proposal. Afterwards, she has to let Trevor down easy. He's pretty upset.

"I did not expect to be heartbroken. That was like the last thing in my mind. I don't know, I guess I'm so optimistic I didn't think of that as an option, which I should've," he says.

"I just need you to know how hard it was for me," she says.

Before Chelsea and Jimmy meet in person for the first time after the proposal, they both enter the situation feeling pretty confident.

"My emotional connection with Chelsea is unmatched. She understands me, she loves me, she checks every box I've ever looked for," he says.

When they meet in person, they finally get to share a hug and kiss. Jimmy admits that he was ready to go home that morning since the whole experiment had "drained" him emotionally. However, he says Chelsea "kept me here."

"That's not what you want to hear. Maybe I wasn't what he was expecting. I don't want him to wake up one more and just decide that he screwed up with his decision," she says in a confessional interview.

In his own private interview, Jimmy suggests that Chelsea didn't tell the full truth about her looks.

"She definitely lied to me on how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. But you know, at the end of the day it doesn't really matter. I'm very attracted to her," he says.

Out of the pods

Chelsea and Jimmy go on a honeymoon

Chelsea and Jimmy jet off on a romantic getaway with the other engaged couples. In one confessional interview, the bride-to-be gushes about the way her fiancé makes her feel.

"I think it's so hard for me to feel loved and lovable, so for me to feel this is so surreal and its amazing," Chelsea says.

In a confessional interview, Chelsea says she's super attracted to Jimmy but worries about "him feeling the same about me." Luckily, Jimmy consistently reassures her that he thinks she's beautiful.

Chelsea tells Jimmy that former boyfriends have cheated on her and he reassures her that he wouldn't do the same. When the couples get together for a night out, she teases him for saying that their cast mate AD has a nice butt.

Chelsea attempts to ease the situation and bring AD in on the joke but then feels awkward when Jimmy talks to AD one-on-one. Later that night, Chelsea confronts Jimmy and says the situation made her feel "icky" and says he wasn't attentive to her during the night out. After some tears, they work things out.

Chelsea and Jimmy move in together and drama ensues

Chelsea and Jimmy Netflix

When they move in together, Chelsea suggests that Jimmy doesn't pay enough attention to her and isn't affectionate enough. He says he is attentive and simply gets busy with work sometimes.

"I asked you to marry me because I am 100% invested and willing to do everything in my power to make you my wife. And I want to have a life with you. I want that more than anything at this point," he says.

"You gave me this," she says and holds up her engagement ring. "I want to feel it and I don't really feel it right now. Today and yesterday, I didn't really feel any love from you."

Jimmy suggests that Chelsea has been "clingy" since they moved in together. She's offended.

"I do not ever want to be with someone who says I'm too clingy, especially someone who put a f------ ring on my finger," she says.

Jimmy clarifies that he means she's been clingy the last few days. Chelsea then says Jimmy has acted differently after he saw Jess' photo when they got home from their honeymoon.

"You started causing these problems and digging for s--- the second you saw Jess' picture," she says.

"It's not about Jess at all," he says.

The next day, the couple talks about their fight and patch things up.

The couple has a big fight in Episode 10

Things go well when Chelsea meets Jimmy's girlfriends, but she later gets upset when he goes out late one night to a friend's birthday celebration.

The conversation turns to the fact that Jimmy previously slept with one of his female friends. He asks if she wants him to take a step back from hanging around his female friends. She says yes — and he shuts down the suggestion.

"I'm not willing to take a step back," he replies.

Chelsea says it makes her "uncomfortable" when he's around his female friends and he reiterates the fact that he wants her to "trust" him.

Chelsea says one of her friends saw him and claimed he was with Jess. He denies it.

"I don't want to be with someone who wants to go out a lot like you do," Chelsea says.

Jimmy suggests that she's "drunk" and might regret what she's saying later. Meanwhile, Chelsea says she thinks he's "full of s---" when he tells her he cares about her.

The next morning, Jimmy says he feels "betrayed" and isn't sure if he wants to get married. Chelsea apologizes and admits that her "delivery" wasn't "good." She also encourages him not to throw in the towel over their fight. They decide to make up and continue the experiment.

Chelsea meets Trevor and Jimmy meets Jess

At a cast get together, Chelsea and Trevor come face to face for the first time and talk about their bond in the dating pods. Chelsea explains that he was her number one pick up until the last day and says she does care about him.

"It's been hard to not think of you sometimes. I got everything I needed from you every single day," she says.

Trevor says he finds Chelsea attractive and wishes they could've played out both scenarios.

Meanwhile, Jess and Jimmy have a conversation about their intense breakup.

On the last day before their wedding, Jimmy and Chelsea go on a romantic date and he declares his love for her.

"I have no doubt in my mind that you're my person," he says.

Jimmy is curious to know where Chelsea's head is at regarding their wedding and she pauses then the episode ends.

Do Chelsea and Jimmy get married?

In the season finale, Chelsea and Jimmy discuss whether or not they're ready to get married.

Chelsea seems to be all-in, but acknowledges that they have had some bumps in the road along the way. Jimmy has he has “no doubt" that Chelsea is his "person," but says he can't commit to a marriage at this point.

Chelsea is taken aback and questions why Jimmy proposed to her in the first place.

"I feel like you weren’t even trying to get married ... I feel like you’ve known you were going to say no this entire time and you just wasted my time,” she says.

Jimmy reassures Chelsea that he doesn't regret proposing to her and says finding her was the "greatest thing I’ve done."

The conversation then turns to a fight that Jimmy and Chelsea recently had. He notes that he privately told her about a sexual encounter he had with a female friend and she then talked about it on camera, which he said “disrespected” him and his friend.

Jimmy says the fight was “such a big step back that I can’t fathom marrying you after that.”

Chelsea doesn't seem to understand why they can't work things out.

“You throw in the towel with one issue? That’s marriage. That’s marriage. Marriage is not easy,” she says.

But they can't move past it. Chelsea says, “I was so hopeful for us,” then walks away. The couple does not make it to the altar.