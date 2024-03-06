Are Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés of ‘Love Is Blind’ still together now?

Warning: This post containers spoilers from “Love Is Blind” Season Six.

“Love Is Blind” Season Six stars Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre managed to stay out of the drama all season long.

While the other couples became involved in love triangles or frequently argued, Amy and Johnny seemed to constantly be in the “honeymoon phase.” Many of their fellow contestants repeatedly referred to them as the “strongest” couple and even viewers joked about them being in their own drama-free world on X.

“Lol I love how all the other couples are a mess constantly going through drama and bull— meanwhile Johnny and Amy are in the corner blissed out of their minds with love for each other,” one tweeted.

Another said, “Johnny and Amy are completely separate from the rest. It’s like they’re in their own show.”

The biggest problems the two faced were about birth control options and getting a blessing from Amy’s father. Otherwise, it was smooth sailing. During the bachelorette party shown at the beginning of Episode 12, out March 6, Amy told the cameras she was “98 percent sure” that Johnny would say “I do” at the altar.

So, was she right? Read on for a recap of Amy and Johnny’s wedding day and find out what they told TODAY.com about avoiding drama on the show.

Amy and Johnny prepare for their wedding day

On her wedding day, Amy reaches the venue and walks into her bridal room with a huge smile on her face. She gushes that she found her best friend and that their fairy-tale style wedding is “beyond” what she imagined in her dreams. She doesn’t seem to have any doubts and says she is ready to walk down the aisle.

She also reveals that one of Johnny’s sisters, Maria, will be in her bridal party.

Johnny arrives and shares some of the few attributes that attracted him to Amy. He says he appreciates how much she is dedicated to her career and family and how affectionate they are together.

His wedding party, which includes his other sister Anna, enters. He reveals to them that he accidentally blurted out that he loved Amy just seven days into their relationship. He says they spent their time in the pods having serious conversations about possible miscarriage and bankruptcy and quickly got to know each other on a deeper level.

Back in Amy’s bridal suite, some worries start to creep in. She says she fears Johnny will get cold feet and back out at the last minute. Her parents, David and Mercedes, make an appearance and immediately settle her nerves.

David calls Amy his “Cinderella” when she puts on her wedding dress and gives a moving speech about always being there for her and Johnny. He reveals he was initially skeptical about the experiment but changed his mind the minute he saw how happy she was and the way Johnny looked at her.

Johnny’s parents, Jim and Joy, shared some reassuring words, too. Addressing the show’s expedited process, Jim says there isn’t an exact timeline to falling in love.

Did Amy and Johnny get married?

As Amy prepares to walk down the aisle, her dad and brother, David Jr., join her. When they reach the altar, David tells the officiant that he is giving his “treasure” to Johnny.

During her vows, Amy jokes she never thought she’d fall in love through a wall.

“But feeling your character and learning to know and love your soul … I love you soul,” she says as her voice starts to break. “And I’m excited for what’s next.”

Johnny simply replies, “I can’t wait.”

The officiant tells them it's time to announce in front of their friends and family if they want to get married.

They both say “I do” and share a kiss.

“Ooh, baby!” Johnny cheers and spins Amy around.

“I found my partner. I found her. I didn’t think I was gonna ever find her at all. Mrs. Cortes-McIntyre,” he tells the cameras.

He admits that he would’ve never approached Amy at a bar because she’s out of his league.

“And the fact that she liked me for me and the looks didn’t matter, it was just ... wow, it worked out perfectly,” he says.

They pop champagne, share some more smooches and agree that love is blind before heading to their reception.

Amy’s dad gives a toast at the party to the new McIntyre-Cortez family and she tells the cameras it is “magical” to see their families come together.

The final shot of the finale is a sweet moment of Amy and Johnny swaying on the dance floor.

Amy and Johnny speak to TODAY.com about their relationship

In separate interviews, Amy and Johnny opened up to TODAY.com about how their relationship started in the pods.

Although their connection seemed quick in the first few episodes, Johnny described the relationship as a “slow burn.”

“Once I started actually meeting with Amy and getting to know her over the course of a couple of days, I really started to build almost like a slow burn for her. And that’s really where it took off,” he shared.

Amy shared a similar sentiment, agreeing the connection was “a gradual slow burn.” She said there wasn’t a specific moment that made her realize Johnny was the one.

“It was just more so his values, his morals and just who he is as a person that I just felt really connected with and wanted to focus on him,” she explained.

They prioritized each other and were not involved in any drama. They also didn’t have any disagreements in the episodes like some of the other couples.

Amy told TODAY.com she wasn’t too worried about not facing any major obstacles before their wedding. “I feel like we were just going with the flow of everything. We wanted to touch on all the subjects that we could before making such a huge pivotal decision and so I feel like I didn’t really have a lot of added pressure,” she said.

Johnny recalled thinking about the lack of conflict in the early stages of their relationship. But he realized they only had a month together before their wedding and he didn’t want to create a problem that didn’t exist.

“I (didn’t) want to worry about, ‘Should we get into a big fight about something just to have a fight about something?’ Like, I wanted to really experience all of it and just see kind of what happens organically,” he said.

Johnny also revealed he actively avoided gossiping about the other couples on the show.

He shared, “I was really trying to get my head out of that and just focus on me and Amy’s relationship, because that’s the whole reason we’re here.”

As the only successful Season Six couple, Amy and Johnny will join their fellow cast members for the upcoming reunion on March 13 to provide an update on their life since the show ended.