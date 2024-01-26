Will Taylor Swift and her internet-breaking Chiefs gear make another game day appearance this weekend?

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 28, in the American Football Conference title game. The winner of that matchup will advance to the Super Bowl.

Swift has attended all of Kelce's playoff games this postseason and is still on hiatus from her "Eras Tour," so she's likely available for Sunday's game. Neither Swift nor Kelce has commented on whether she'll be at the game in Baltimore.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game on Jan. 13. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Swift at a press conference on Jan. 22, and with a laugh, he said it's far from his mind.

"No, I haven't been distracted by that at all. Hasn't really crossed my mind at all. I can't say it has," Harbaugh said.

"I've got some Taylor Swift songs in my phone," he later added.

When asked, "Might they be deleted this week?" Harbaugh responded with a question of his own.

"No, what does that have to do with it?"

"She's dating the opponent," the journalist responded.

Harbaugh slightly shook his head and waved the question away.

"Is it time to end this press conference?" Harbaugh quipped.

The growing conversation around if Swift's presence at games is a distraction for the Chiefs and their fans is one she addressed in her Time 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

But Swifties following the fairytale love story between the pop singer and the football star are loving game days. At previous matchups, Swift has debuted vintage and custom Chiefs gear that got her fans talking.

A jacket she wore to a Chiefs-Broncos game, a Wear by Erin Andrews original windbreaker, sold out — twice.

Andrews, a sports broadcaster, previously told TODAY.com that she sent Swift the windbreaker and some other gear after the singer attended a Chiefs game.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I think this is our jacket.’ You know when you see something, but you want it to happen, so maybe you make it up in your mind,” Andrews said. "Finally, when we realized it was happening, I screamed so loud in my office. I started crying.”

Taylor Swift in a Wear by Erin Andrews windbreaker. David Eulitt / Getty Images

Swift's cute outfits have been right up there with her interactions with Kelce's family and friends.

At previous games, Swift has swag surfed with Kelce's mom, Donna, high-fived his brother, Jason, chatted with his sister-in-law, Kylie, and celebrated touchdowns with Brittany Mahomes, wife to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.