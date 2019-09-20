Sarah Jessica Parker is teasing "Sex and the City" fans with her thoughts on a revival.

When asked by "Entertainment Tonight" what character of hers she would like to bring back, Parker responded: "I think to do some episodes of 'Sex and the City.' I wouldn't call it a reboot, I would call it a revisit."

The actress said she'd like to explore how those women would navigate in a tech-centric 2019.

"I’d like to see where all of them are,” she added. “I'm curious. The world has changed even since the movie. I mean, the world has changed so much, technology and social media. ... Those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting."

Parker also spoke about other cultural moments that she'd like to see her character dive into: "The #MeToo movement and Time’s Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics, and I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

Back in September 2017, Parker confirmed that despite most of the cast members' hopes, a third "Sex and the City" film had been scrapped. The following month, Parker's former co-star Kim Cattrall revealed she was the holdout, explaining to fans on Instagram, "My heart isn't in it anymore. I've moved on."

Whether a revisit or a reboot, fans are for sure hankering to see Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda back on their screens in some form. Just last week, the minds behind a popular "SATC" Instagram account recast the beloved HBO series for 2019.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall all in character on "Sex and the City." Courtesy Everett Collection

While interviewing Parker in 2018, "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen suggested that "Sex and the City" writers recast Cattrall's role of Samantha with Sharon Stone.

"I think you're not the first person that's said it," said Parker. "I think it's a really interesting idea."