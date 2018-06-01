Here's what Carrie's apartment in 'Sex and the City' would look like today

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Twenty years ago, "Sex and the City" debuted and we began following the lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends in the fabulous world of New York City.

A peak through the window of Carrie Bradshaw's apartment in the hit HBO series "Sex and the City" Everett Collection

Besides her shoe collection, one of the most coveted aspects of Carrie’s life was her Greenwich Village apartment. The junior one bedroom was not only (somewhat) realistic in size for a New York City apartment, but it was also decorated in a way that seemed like a place the writer would live.

Carrie eventually moved out after marrying Mr. Big, but what if she still lived there? In honor of the 20th anniversary of the series, the team at interior design startup Modsy put together a re-imagined version of what the apartment would look like today. (Don't forget to take a look at their take on what the "Friends" apartment would look like, too.)