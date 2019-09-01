We all know and love Sarah Jessica Parker for her incredible make-up and style — both on and off the screen. But it's this latest makeup-free moment of the “Sex and the City” star that is really leaving fans reeling.

Parker’s BFF Andy Cohen posted a sunset selfie of the duo on Instagram Sunday, captioning the bare-faced photo with “Magic Hour, Magic Lady.”

The two seem to be enjoying golden hour away from New York City for the long holiday weekend to spend some quality time together.

The praise was high for the dynamic duo along with Parker’s no-makeup look.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen SJP without makeup,” one fan commented. “She is even more gorgeous!”

Another fan wrote, “No makeup and she’s more beautiful than ever.”

“SJP does not age!” a fan wrote. “Luminous!”

Parker is known for her iconic smokey liner look! Getty Images

Over the past decades, Parker has stunned in various bold makeup and fashion looks, serving as an inspiration to women all around.

Parker revealed in 2018 that her skincare secret is the La Roche-Posay Toleraine Fluide Soothing Protective Moisturizer, a product that she’s used “forever.”

If that is what is keeping her fresh-faced selfies so great, sign us up!