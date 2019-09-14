The minds behind one of our favorite Instagram accounts just made a bold move ― recasting "Sex and the City" for 2019. And we have to be honest, we're loving some of their picks.

"In a world where practically every film and television show is based on existing IP, we couldn’t help but wonder…where is the 'Sex and the City' reboot," the popular Every Outfit on Sex and the City Instagram account (@everyoutfitonsatc) wrote on Friday. "We spent entirely too much time casting a hypothetical 2019 remake, which is sure to elicit some passionate responses from our followers."

Take a look below to see their top choices!

Tessa Thompson as Carrie Bradshaw

"They say nothing lasts forever. Dreams change, trends come and go but friendship never goes out of style." — Carrie Bradshaw Getty Images / AP

Thompson, who appeared earlier this year in the films "Avengers: Endgame Valkyrie" and "Men in Black: International" was chosen to play the main protagonist of the HBO series, originally portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker. She has big heels to fill as Carrie but followers of the account seemed to love the choice. One user wrote, "TESSA AS CARRIE *faints*"

Aidy Bryant as Charlotte York

"Maybe we can be each other’s soul mates. And then we can let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with." — Charlotte York Getty Images

We're loving the idea of Bryant playing Charlotte York, the sweet and romantic heroine of the bunch. The "Saturday Night Live" actress caught wind of the casting choice, and commented on the post, "Just let me know the shooting dates."

Busy Phillips as Samantha Jones

“I don't believe in the Republican party or the Democratic party. I just believe in parties." — Samantha Jones Getty Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The blonde actress, best known for her roles on "Freaks and Geeks" and "Cougar Town," is a fun pick to play Samantha Jones, the brash and straightforward PR maven originally played by Kim Cattrall. Phillips also commented on the post, writing in true Samantha fashion, "Honey, I'm ready for this. I'm ALWAYS ready."

Awkwafina as Miranda Hobbes

"Sexy is what I try to get them to see me as after I win them over with my personality." — Miranda Hobbes Getty Images

Best known for her breakthrough roles in films "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians," Awkwafina was tapped to portray Miranda Hobbes, the cynical and career-minded lawyer. In the post, the creators of the list explained they omitted Miranda's main love Steve in their fantasy cast because in this reboot, the character is a lesbian.