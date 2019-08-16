"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant is throwing her hat in the fashion ring with a new line of clothing designed specifically for women sizes 12 to 28.

“BIG NEWS: i made some dresses for you guys,” the comedian who also stars in Hulu's "Shrill" announced on her Instagram. “from my new clothing line, @shoppaulineny 🔮it’s a limited run so shop fast! follow @shoppaulineny for updates. love ya! xo, aidy ⚡️”

A statement on the brand's website explains their mission even further:

"Pauline thinks you deserve clothes that reflect who you are. Clothes that are well-made, easy to wear, easy to dress up or down, easy to style in a way that fits you. Everyone needs a friend like Pauline."

The clothing line specifically caters to women who wear sizes 12 to 28. paulineny

Named after Bryant's great-aunt, the line is a collaboration between the actress and designer Remy Pearce, who is the creative mind behind Bryant's fashionable looks at various red carpet events, appearances and award shows.

“I have been a fat lady my whole damn life … and I always felt like there were clothes out there, but not what I wanted,” Bryant says in a video on the brand's site. “And what I wanted was something easy and simple and cool, but also comfortable.”

Bryant admits that once she started working on "Saturday Night Life," all of a sudden she had access to resources that helped her achieve the fashion goals she always longed for. "It's not fair you can't get it because I've got this whole team of crazy fancy people making me look amazing, which I think I am," she said.

So Bryant is taking her resources and creating "version of things" she has worn for her fans and followers.

The first item you can purchase is a dress called Lovington, available in three different prints: solid blue, gingham and stripe. A trio of models, including Bryant, a size 18, as well as Ushshi, size 26, and Anissa, size 16 — can be seen on the site showing off the cute dress, which goes up to a size 28.

The 32-year-old actress describes the inaugural dress style as “easy, cool, made with nice fabrics and they have pockets” to hold all your stuff.

Yes, pockets!

If you like what you see, you better hurry. The dress — that retails for $175 — is only available in a limited run.

But don't worry: If you missed out this time, Bryant promises there is much more in store for Pauline in the future.