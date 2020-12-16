The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three adorable children are all smiles this holiday season!

This year's Christmas card featuring Prince William and the former Kate Middleton along with Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, was released by Kensington Palace on Wednesday.

The photo shows the family looking cozy in their winter sweaters, and everyone is smiling except for Louis, who appears to be in the middle of a joyous yell.

The family picture was taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous, according to Kensington Palace. It was once again taken at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, which has been the site of previous family Christmas card photos.

Last year's Christmas card was more of a sporty look for the family, with William sitting on a motorcycle while holding Louis, alongside the duchess, George and Charlotte. In 2018, it was a cozy outdoor shot in autumn at Anmer Hall.

Royal watchers got to see how much the royal children have grown when the family went for an evening out last week at a special holiday performance honoring the U.K.'s essential workers and their families. George, Charlotte and Louis held hands with their parents on the red carpet as they enjoyed the sights and sounds.

Showing support for first responders has been a constant emphasis for the family, who also joined their fellow British citizens in clapping for health care workers on their front stoop early in the pandemic in April.

Many of the sweetest photos of the family have been taken by Kate herself, including a playful shot of the kids horsing around with William in June in honor of his 38th birthday, which also fell on Father's Day.

The duchess also shot a sweet family photo that was released on Christmas Eve last year that showed William planting a kiss on Louis' cheek alongside Charlotte and George.

The family also posed together in September following an outdoor screening of Sir David Attenborough’s documentary, “David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.” The couple and their children got together for a couple of photos with the beloved 94-year-old British broadcaster and environmentalist.